Zero Trust Security Market Current Scenario and Future Growth Analysis by 2017 – 2025
Indepth Read this Zero Trust Security Market
TMRR, at its own newly released Market research, supplies an comprehension of the facets of the sector. This market's analysis throws light and defines the data. Even the supply-side and demand-side styles are tracked to offer a crystal very clear picture of this industry scenario.
According to the analysis, the marketplace is anticipated to Reach a price of US$XX at the close of 20-19 and grow at a CAGR of ~XX% throughout the forecast period (2019-2029). The parameters which are likely to boost the market while within the decade's rise have been discussed within the title.
Essential Data included from the Zero Trust Security Market research:
- The Political and financial prognosis in various regions along with the influence on the Zero Trust Security economy
- Development Prospect of Zero Trust Security market players at the growing markets
- Current And future prospects of varied sections of this Zero Trust Security economy
- Y O Y Growth projection of those unique regional niches
- Impact Of those many regulatory policies available in the Zero Trust Security market in various regions
Marketplace Segments Covered from the Zero Trust Security Market
And, the expansion growth capacity Promote price of each one of sub-segments and those segments is included from the accounts.
Notable Developments
Some of the recent notable developments in the global zero trust security market are given below:
- In February 2019, Symantec Technologies, a well-known brand in the global zero trust security market, announced that the company has successfully acquired three promising companies – Zero Trust Innovator, Software Defined Perimeter, and Luminate Security. This acquisition helped Symantec to further extend its business portfolio in integrated cyberdefense.
- In March 2019, Centrify announced the launch of new cloud-based service called Centrify Zero Trust Privilege. The new platform will allow enterprises and organizations to give the least amount of privilege access depending upon the verification of the requesting individual, risk of the access environment, and the overall context of the request.
Zero Trust Security Market: Drivers and Restraints
There are several factors that are exerting a positive influence on the global zero trust security market. One of the key driving factor for the market growth is the increasing popularity of new and advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence and machine learning. In addition to this, several leading financial institutes and companies are adopting cloud-based systems. This is expected to help the zero trust security market to grow at a great pace. These zero trust security systems are highly useful for such sensitive sectors such as finance, where the services and solutions like biometric security offer optimum levels of security.
Moreover, the developments in the aforementioned technologies such as machine learning and artificial intelligence are extremely helpful for detecting as well as identifying new threats that are constantly on the rise. The growing trend of adopting cloud-driven services, increasing investments as well as activities of research and development are some of the other key factors that are driving the growth of the global zero trust security market.
Zero Trust Security Market: Geographical Outlook
The global zero trust security market has a geographical landscape featuring five key regions. These regions are North America, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Europe. Currently, the global zero trust security market is dominated by the North America segment. The growth and development of the zero trust security market in the region is primarily attributed to the presence of several leading players in North America. These leading companies are providing top of the shelf business solutions and services that are ultimately helping the market in the region to grow at a rapid pace. Moreover, the development of the market in the region is also spurred by the growing strategic partnerships and investments and considerable increase in the research and development activities.
Another important trend that has been observed in the North America zero trust security market is the emergence of several promising startups such as Akamai Technologies Inc. Cyxtera Technologies, and Centrify Corporation. These companies are developing new, advanced, and more innovative solutions so as to cater to the growing demand for zero trust security solutions. This too has helped in driving the growth of the market in the region.
Market Segmentation is as follows:
Solution Type:
- Network Security
- Data Security
- Endpoint Security
- Zero Trust Security
- API Security
- Security Analytics
- Security Policy Management
- Others
Deployment Type:
- On-Premise
- Cloud
Authentication Type:
- Single-factor Authentication
- Multi-factor Authentication
Organization Size:
- SMEs
- Large Enterprise
Verticals:
- Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance
- Telecom, IT, and IteS
- Government and Defense
- Retail & E-commerce
- Healthcare
- Energy and Power
- Others
Region:
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Europe
- UK
- Germany
- France
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Singapore
- Australia
- Japan
- Rest of APAC
- Middle East & Africa
- Middle East
- Africa
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald