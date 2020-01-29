Zeolite Market will be Massively Influenced by Macroeconomic Factors2017 – 2025

The study on the Zeolite Market Research delivers a profound comprehension of the market dynamics like drivers, the challenges, trends, and opportunities. The analysis further elaborates on the micro and macro-economic facets which can be predicted to shape the increase of the Zeolite Market through the forecast period (2019-2029).

The study elucidates the crucial indexes of Zeolite Market expansion which contains a comprehensive analysis of CAGR development this value series, and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. This data may enable readers to realize the growth parameters of this industry that is Zeolite .

Notable Developments

The global zeolite market has come across quite a few developments in the last few years. One such development of the market is mentioned below:

In January 2017, US-based Albemarle Corporation acquired China-based Jiangxi Jiangli New Materials Science and Technology Co. Ltd. Following the acquisition it is expected that Albemarle Corporation will be able to expand their reach in Asia Pacific, which is likely to expand the market for zeolite in the region.

Some of the key market players of the global zeolite market are

Albemarle Corporation

BASF SE

Tosoh Corporation

\Silkem proizvodnja Zeolitov d.o.o.

Bear River Zeolite

Clariant AG

Global Zeolite Market: Growth Drivers

Increased Demand in the Making of Laundry Detergent Bolsters Demand

Used as a substitute of phosphates in the manufacturing of laundry detergents, Zeolites are gaining traction in the detergent making process owing to its excellent water softening process. Use of phosphates has been restricted due to environmental concerns, which is likely to add to the growth of the global zeolite market over the period of review. In addition, increasing demand for detergent in developing parts of the world is likely to bolster the demand for zeolites across the globe.

Zeolites find extensive use as adsorbents and catalysts in the oil refining and petrochemical industry. Excellent ability to clean and stability of zeolite is likely to augment its adoption in the oil refining and petrochemical industry. These properties assist in the making of excellent chemical products and transportation fuels. Burgeoning demand for chemical products and fuels across the globe for multiple purposes is likely to further push for the growth of the global zeolite market. Increased government emphasis on the use of cleaner fuels is likely to emerge as another growth factor for the market in the years to come.

Another important growth factor for the global zeolite market is the rising demand for the product in the water treatment activities. Zeolite is used as adsorbents in the process of water purification.

However, emergence of metals, enzymes, and various other chemical compounds as a substitute is likely to impede the growth of the global zeolite market in the years to come. Besides, high cost of transportation is anticipated to pose challenge to the growth of the global zeolite market.

Global Zeolite Market: Regional Outlook

Asia Pacific is estimated to come up as one of the prominent regions of the global zeolite market over the period of assessment. Such dominance of Asia Pacific region is primarily owing to the growing popularity of detergents and expansion of the water treatment industry. Water treatment procedure has recently gathered momentum in countries like Malaysia, Thailand, and India, which is driving the zeolite market in Asia Pacific.

The global zeolite market is segmented as:

Product

Natural

Synthetic

Application

Adsorbents

Catalysts

Detergents

End Use

Water Treatment

Air Purification

Agriculture

Petrochemical

Construction

