Wound Treatment Market Shares, Trend and Growth Report 2014 – 2020

The global wound treatment market is segmented based on product type: Traditional wound treatment Wound-closure products Anti-infective dressings Tissue Adhesives, Sealants, and Glues Collagen-based sealants Synthetic Adhesives/Glues Fibrin-based sealants

Basic wound treatment Dry Dressings Cleansing Tapes

Bio-Active wound treatment Skin Substitutes and Artificial Skin

Advanced wound treatment Foam Dressings Collagen Films Hydrogels Super Absorbers Hydrocolloids Alginates

Therapeutic Devices Oxygen and Hyperbaric Oxygen Equipment Pressure Relief Devices Ultra-Violet Devices Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Devices Electromagnetic Therapy Devices Ultrasound Devices Electrical Stimulation Devices Whirlpool Therapy Devices



The global wound treatment market is driven by a variety of factors such as privileged incidences of hospital-acquired infections, rising aging population, increasing diabetic and obese population, government spending for advancement of wound treatment products, new materials used for product innovation and development in chemical and biological sciences resulting in growth of the market. The requirement for portable and easy to use devices is likely to drive the growth of wound treatment market. On the other hand, factors such as high costs of advanced wound treatment products and competiveness may inhibit the growth of these products in the global wound treatment market.

Geographically, the global wound treatment market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is expected to grow rapidly, due to rising incidences of chronic diseases, increasing aging population, rising awareness for wound treatment products, and increasing population with pressure ulcers has enhanced the demand for wound treatment products. With respect to the advance wound treatment products the Asian market is predictable to observe moderate growth, due to forcing physicians and patients to choose for traditional treatment, and lack of reimbursement.

In addition, majority of the players are focusing on the Asian market. For example, in 2012, Smith & Nephew launched 23 new wound treatment products (such as single use Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) system, pocket-sized PICO system) in the Asian markets. Also, in December 2012, ConvaTec India Private Limited started its operations in Bangalore, Karnataka, India, to convey new healthcare products, technologies, and healing treatment to the Indian market, thus establishing its trail in the Asian market. Such expansion is expected to drive the Asian wound care market in the upcoming years.

Some of the key global market participants present in the global wound treatment market includes Smith & Nephew plc, Baxter International, Inc., Ethicon, Inc., 3M Company, Covidien PLC, Derma Sciences, Inc., Coloplast A/S, Hollister, Inc., Convatec Healthcare B.S.A.R.L., Mölnlycke Health Care , Kinetic Concept, Inc and others.

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

The report includes SWOT analysis of key players, which shall be a crucial market intelligence for mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, or partnerships between market stakeholders.

The report carries out robust groundwork for inclusion of market segmentation by type, application, and geography.

Key Questions Answered in the Wound Treatment Report

How much will be overall revenue generation in the Wound Treatment market by the end of the forecast period? Which product segment is likely to gather maximum share by the end of the forecast period? Which region is likely to hold maximum revenue share by the end of the forecast period? What are winning strategies adopted by key stakeholders in the Wound Treatment market to consolidate their position? What are key developments witnessed in the Wound Treatment market?

