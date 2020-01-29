Worldwide Analysis on U.S Market Strategies and Forecasts, 2019 to 2028

According to a recent report General market trends, the U.S economy is likely to witness a CAGR growth of XX% within the forecast period (2019-2029) and reach at a value of US$ at the ending of 2029. The micro and macroeconomic elements that are forecasted to influence the trajectory of this U.S market are examined in the market analysis that was presented.

Key Segments Covered

The U.S menÃ¢â¬â¢s underwear market is segmented as under:

By Category Regular Brief Boxer Brief Boxer Shorts Trunks Thongs

By Age Group 15-25 years 26 – 35 years 36 – 45 years 46 – 55 years 56 – 65 years 65+ years

By Distribution Channel Mass Merchants Mono-Brand Outlet Pharmacy Store Online Store Others

By Size XS S M L XL XXL XXXL

By Price Range Premium Mild Low



The U.S womenÃ¢â¬â¢s lingerie market is segmented as under:

By Product Type Brassiere Panty Others

By Age Group 15-25 years 26 – 35 years 36 – 45 years 46 – 55 years 56 – 65 years 65+ years

By Size Large Medium Small Plus

By Price Range Premium Mild Low

By Distribution Channel Mass Merchants Mono-Brand Outlet Pharmacy Store Online Store Others



This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald