Virtual Machine Market Global Industry Outlook 2018-2027 by Top Key Players Microsoft Corporation, Google, Oracle Corporation and Others

Product Overview

A virtual machine is the imitation of the computer system. It is a software program which can get the access to the virtual hardware such as virtual memory, virtual CPU and other devices. It performs the tasks and application through cloud based platform. The various process perform by the virtual machines are testing of the new version of the operating system, testing of the software on the different operating systems by single working machine , checking the compatibility of the system and also consolidation of the different software.

Market Size and Forecast

The growing development in the technology is increasing the application of the virtual machines in testing of new operating systems .This is anticipated to boost the growth of the global virtual machine market during the forecast period.

The global virtual machine market can be segmented on the basis of type, application and region. On the basis of type, it is sub-segmented into system virtual machines and process virtual machines. System virtual machines is anticipated to be the fastest developing sub-segment of the type segment. The system virtual machines offers multiple operating systems to work on the same hardware .This is driving the growth of the virtual machine market. On the basis of application, it is sub-segmented into small scale enterprises, medium scale enterprises and large scale enterprises. Large scale enterprises are anticipated to be the largest application sub-segment. The large scale enterprises involves many operating systems to work simultaneously which is expected to be the largest application of the virtual machine. Additionally, the increasing cloud computing activities by the large scale enterprises in order to expand the business is also expected to fuel the growth of the virtual machine market.

By region, global virtual machine market is segmented into North America, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Europe, Middle East and Africa. North America is anticipated to hold the largest market share for the global virtual machine market during the forecast period. The early adoption of the cloud based technology in the region coupled with presence of large number of key players in the region is driving the growth of the global virtual machine market in the region. Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to be the fastest developing region for the global virtual machine market. The rising expansion of the various application industries in the region is predicted to propel the growth of the virtual machine market in the region during the forecast period.

Key Players

Microsoft Corporation

Google

Oracle Corporation

International Business Machines Corporation

Hewlett-Packard Company

Citrix Systems

Parallels IP Holdings

Vmware

Huawei Technologies

Red Hat Software

Market Segmentation

Our in-depth analysis segmented the global virtual machine market in the following segments:

By Type:

System virtual machines

Process virtual machines

By Application:

Small Scale Enterprises

Medium Scale Enterprises

Large Scale Enterprises

By Region

Global virtual machine market is further classified on the basis of region as follows:

North America (U.S. & Canada) Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, BENELUX, NORDIC, Hungary, Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe) Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific) Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis

Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC, North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa) Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis

Growth Drivers and Challenges

The increasing adoption of the virtual machine by the various application industries and data centers is anticipated to be the primary growth driver for the global virtual machine market during the forecast period. The expansion in the IT industry across the globe is anticipated to boost the growth of the global virtual machine market. The rising adoption of the various information technology tools in order to increase the efficiency of the organization coupled with the increasing use of the virtual technology is expected to fuel the market growth of the virtual machine worldwide. Additionally, it reduces the cost of installing physical machines which in turn is anticipated to fuel the demand for the virtual machine. The isolation of the virtual machine from the physical machine reduces the chances of any virus attack or data theft. Thus, it is further estimated to boost the growth of the global virtual machine market.

However, less awareness of the virtual machine is anticipated to restrain the growth of the global virtual machine market during the forecast period.

