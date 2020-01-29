Ultrasound Devices And Equipment Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast (2020-2022)

The Business Research Company’s Ultrasound Devices And Equipment Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The global ultrasound devices and equipment market was valued at about $8.9 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow to $10.13 billion at a CAGR of 3.3% through 2022.

The ultrasound devices and equipment market consists of sales of ultrasound devices and equipment and related services. Ultrasound systems are machines used to see internal body structures based on the ultrasound application. Ultrasound systems are used in applications such as radiology/general imaging, orthopedic, cardiology, obstetrics/gynecology, vascular, urology, and other applications (breast imaging, hematology, anesthesiology, and emergency care).

Major players in the market are GE Healthcare, Siemens Healthineers, Philips Healthcare, Mindray Medical International Ltd and Fujifilm Holdings Corporation.

Government and private funding in ultrasonic devices manufacturing companies is driving the growth for the ultrasound systems device and equipment market. The investments by private firms as well government would provide adequate capital for the ultrasonic device manufacturing companies to conduct research and development and develop innovative and advanced ultrasound devices. For example, during 2015-2017, Chinese ultrasonic companies like Sonoscape, Mindray and SIUI have benefitted from government initiative to boost local manufacturers.

Introduction of the 3D/4D Ultrasound devices is the latest trend that is going to change the landscape of ultrasound devices and equipment market. The 3D/4D technology ultrasound device provides real time enhanced imaging of the internal anatomy/fetus, also enabling real-time volume imagining. This technology can also help in performing complex surgeries. The 3D/4D ultrasound device would also feature improved image visualization power, shorten examination time and decrease strain injury during the surgery. For example, Toshiba’s Aplio i900 Ultrasound machine makes use of the 3D/4D technology.

