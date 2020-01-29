U.S Market Likely to Grow at a Healthy Cagr

According to a recent report General market trends, the U.S economy is likely to witness a CAGR growth of XX% within the forecast period (2019-2029) and reach at a value of US$ at the ending of 2029. The micro and macroeconomic elements that are forecasted to influence the trajectory of this U.S market are examined in the market analysis that was presented.

Market Segmentation

By Capacity Type

3 Gallons

5 Gallons

Others

By Material Type

PET

HDPE

Others

By Cap Type

Screw Cap

Snap-on Cap

Sports Cap

Screw Snap Cap

Others

By Distribution Channel

Supermarket

Grocery Stores

Convenience Stores

Others (Foodservice/Vending)

To understand and assess market opportunities and trends, the U.S. bottled water market report is categorically split into different sections based on market segmentation – by capacity type, by material, by cap type, and by distribution channel. The report starts with the market overview and provides market definition and taxonomy along with value chain and pricing analysis of the U.S. bottled water market. The next few sections evaluate the U.S. bottled water market on the basis of various factors affecting the market. Each section discusses the qualitative and quantitative aspects of the U.S. bottled water market. To give a brief idea about revenue opportunities from the different market segments, the report also provides value (US$ Mn) data, absolute $ opportunity analysis, and total incremental opportunity for each segment over the forecast period.

The final section of the report focuses on the U.S. bottled water market structure and a detailed competition landscape with company market share and performance, to provide report audiences with a dashboard view of key players operating in the U.S. bottled water market along with their business strategies. This is intended to enable clients to assess strategies deployed by market leaders and help them develop effective strategies accordingly.

Research Methodology

For market data analysis, the report considers 2015 as the base year, with market numbers estimated for 2016 and forecast made for 2017–2024. To calculate market size, the report considers the weighted average price of bottled water across key areas within the U.S. The forecast assesses the total revenue (US$ Mn) as well as volume (US$ Mn) of the U.S. bottled water market. To deduce market volume size, consumption of bottled water has been considered. In order to provide an accurate forecast, the report starts by sizing up the current market, which forms the basis of how the U.S. bottled water market is expected to develop in the future. Critical market data, including the base number and segmental splits, has been devised through in-depth secondary research. This data is then triangulated on the basis of different verticals, considering both supply side and demand side drivers and other dynamics of the various markets, along with primary interviews of manufacturers and industry experts operating in the U.S. bottled water market. The forecast presented in the report evaluates the actual use of bottled water and expected consumption in the U.S. bottled water market over the forecast period.

The report also analyzes the different segments of the U.S. bottled water market in terms of basis point share (BPS) to understand individual segments’ relative contribution to market growth. This detailed level of information is important for identifying the various key trends governing the U.S. bottled water market. The report also analyzes the U.S. bottled water market based on absolute dollar opportunity. This usually overlooked while estimating the market forecast. However, from a sales perspective, it is essential to identify absolute dollar opportunity to identify potential resources in the U.S bottled water market. Persistence Market Research has developed a market attractiveness index to understand the key segments in terms of their performance and growth in the U.S. bottled water market. This market attractiveness index would help clients identify real market opportunities in the U.S. bottled water market.

