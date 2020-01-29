Trends in the Ready To Use Energy Cloud Market 2017 – 2025

Indepth Study of this Energy Cloud Market

segmentation by solution, enterprise asset management is prognosticated to rake in a larger share in the international energy cloud market. Benefits such as governing assets, improving the return on them, and accessing real-time visibility into their usage could set the tone for this segment.

Global Energy Cloud Market: Market Potential

Genesis Energy, one of the largest power generators and gas and power retailers in New Zealand, has teamed up with Spark to migrate its IT infrastructure to a cloud-based platform. The technology and digital executive general manager of Genesis Energy expressed that the shift to Spark’s Revera cloud platform was a great move for the company in the fast-changing energy sector. Genesis Energy will now be able to offer innovative energy solutions to customers and enhance its efficiencies. The highly competitive five-year partnership will present a robust IT managed services package tailored to the business needs of the energy company.

Global Energy Cloud Market: Regional Outlook

As a result of a telling adoption of technologies in the forefront and voluminous presence of a number of enterprises, countries such as Canada and the U.S. are prophesied to be the major markets for energy cloud. In this regard, North America is envisaged to secure a tremendous share in the worldwide energy cloud market. Quickly catching up the pace at which larger markets are growing, Asia Pacific is foretold to display a higher CAGR during the forecast years. The analysts could also be interested in studying other convincing regions such as Europe and Rest of the World.

Global Energy Cloud Market: Competitive Landscape

Leading companies in the global energy cloud market could be dependent on constant technological innovations with a view to further customer satisfaction and sustain their position in the industry. The global market is envisioned to be served by these players as they count their growth on various strategies such as partnerships, acquisitions, and new product development. Some of the crucial players in the market are Oracle Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., SAP SE, HCL Technologies, IBM Corporation, and Accenture PLC.

