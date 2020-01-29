Tissue Diagnostics Market Size, Share, Leaders, Segment Analysis and Forecast to 2030

The global tissue diagnostics market size is growing significantly due to increasing prevalence of cancer, and technological advancements in tissue diagnostics. Massive unexplored tissue diagnostics market in emerging economies and lack of efficient diagnostic procedures are creating ample opportunities for the global tissue diagnostics market to grow at a considerable rate in the coming years. The advanced research and development facilities and increasing investment by large pharmaceutical companies in small tissue diagnostics companies are propelling the demand for cost effective and efficient tissue diagnostics instruments.

A recent trend observed in the tissue diagnostics industry is increasing usage of immunohistochemistry products as companion diagnostics devices. Increasing prevalence of cancer has fuelled the demand of better diagnostic techniques, which could detect cancer in the earliest stage. According to the WHO, in 2012, there were 14 million new cancer cases and 8.2 million cancer related deaths worldwide.

On the basis of application, the tissue diagnostics market is categorized as non-small cell carcinoma, lymphoma, breast cancer, prostate cancer, gastric cancer, and others. Breast cancer segment leads the tissue diagnostics market. The segment is also expected to grow at the fastest rate in the coming years due to increasing prevalence of breast cancer and rising awareness for breast cancer. Based on end-user, the tissue diagnostics market is categorized as research laboratories, pharmaceutical companies, hospitals, contract research organizations, and others. The hospitals category leads the tissue diagnostics market; whereas, the research laboratories are expected to grow at the fastest rate in the coming years.

Some of the major players operating in the global tissue diagnostics market are F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG., Sigma Aldrich Corporation, Abbott, Biogenex Laboratories, BioSB, Cell Signalling Technology Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Danaher Corporation, Agilent Technologies, GE Healthcare, and Siemens Healthcare.

