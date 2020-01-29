Thermal Management Systems Market 2020: Global Key Players, Trends, Share, Industry Size, Segmentation, Opportunities, Forecast To 2025
This report focuses on the global Thermal Management Systems status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Thermal Management Systems development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
The key players covered in this study
Collins Aerospace
Parker Hannifin Corp
Meggitt
AMETEK
Honeywell International
Advanced Cooling Technologies
Boyd
Sumitomo Precision Products
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Air Cycle Refrigeration Technology
Vapor Cycle Refrigeration Technology
Air cycle refrigeration technology was the largest segment of thermal management systems, with a market share of more than 81% in 2018.
Market segment by Application, split into
Military
Aerospace
Shipping
Others
Thermal management system was widely used in the aerospace industry, with a share of about 68% in 2018.
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
2 Global Growth Trends by Regions
3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
4 Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)
5 Thermal Management Systems Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)
6 North America
7 Europe
8 China
9 Japan
10 Southeast Asia
11 India
12 Central & South America
13Key Players Profiles
……Continued
