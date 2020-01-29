Target Drone to Remain Lucrative During 2019-2025

As per a recent report Researching the market, the Target Drone market is expected to witness a CAGR growth of ~XX% within the forecast period (2019-2029) and reach at a value of US$ by the end of 2029. What’s more, the macro economic and micro elements which are predicted to influence the trajectory of the market are studied in the market study.

The report highlights well-established players such as The Boeing Company, QinetiQ Target Systems, Airbus S.A.S., and Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. among others. These players innovate novel target drones. For instance, The Boeing Company focuses on producing more target drones to help various defense forces in strengthening security and combat training. In 2017, the company announced that by April 2021, it will provide the U.S. Air Force with 18 more QF-16 target drones under a US$ 24.7 Mn contract.

Global Target Drone Market Segments

Global Target Drone Market, by Platform

Ground Target

Aerial Target

Underwater Target

Sea Surface Target

Global Target Drone Market, by Engine Type

Internal Combustion Engine

Jet Engine

Others

Global Target Drone Market, by Application

Combat Training

Target & Decoy

Surveillance, Target Acquisition, and Reconnaissance

Global Target Drone Market, by End-user

Commercial

Defense Air Navy Land

Homeland Security

Global Target Drone Market, by Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

South America

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald