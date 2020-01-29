Suture Anchor Devices Market Revenue and Value Chain 2019-2028

The study on the Suture Anchor Devices Market Research offers a profound comprehension of the market dynamics like opportunities, drivers, trends, and the challenges. The analysis further elaborates on the micro and macro-economic aspects which can be predicted to shape the rise of the Suture Anchor Devices Market throughout the forecast period (2019-2029).

The introduced study elucidates the key indexes of Market growth which contains a comprehensive analysis of CAGR development the value chain, and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. This data will enable readers to know the qualitative growth parameters of their worldwide market.

The development prospects of this Suture Anchor Devices Marketplace in various Regions are analyzed in the report together with information such as political, the regulatory frame, and economic outlook of each region.

key players in the global orthopaedic industry is another trend that is making a positive impact on the global suture anchor devices market. Top companies are focussing on expanding their market share through various strategic business models. For example, the Johnson & Johnson subsidiary DePuv acquired Synthes in 2012. Increase in medical tourism across the globe is another trend that is boosting the overall growth of the global suture anchor devices market. Latin America in particular has been witnessing growing activity of medical tourism. Countries such as Costa Rica, Brazil, and Mexico are highly sought after medical tourism destinations. According to the Council for International Promotion of Costa Rica Medicine, Costa Rica attracted nearly 50,000 medical tourists (mostly from the U.S. and Canada) in 2012. Around half of these medical tourists travelled for dental procedures, followed by orthopaedics, weight loss surgeries, and gynaecology and plastic surgery. Various predictable and unpredictable injuries are resulting in an increase in the number of musculoskeletal injuries. Increasing rate of sports injuries especially among women soccer players is creating robust growth in the global market for suture anchor devices.

Bio-composite suture anchor is the most preferred material type for manufacturing suture anchor devices

The bio-composite suture anchor segment is expected to dominate the global suture anchor devices market in terms of revenue in 2017, and the trend is projected to continue throughout the forecast period. The segment is expected to be the most lucrative among all material types, with an attractiveness index of 2.3, while the PEEK suture anchor segment is expected to be the second largest market with a market share index of 1.2.

