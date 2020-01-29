Supply Chain Management Software Market | Competitive Analysis Key Trends Driving Industry Revenue Growth By 2022

The Business Research Company’s Supply Chain Management Software Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The global SCM software market was valued at about $7.3 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow to $10.57 billion at a CAGR of 9.7% through 2022. The North American market is the largest market for SCM Software and is expected to continue to be the largest market during the forecast period.

supply chain management (SCM) software market consists of sales of supply chain management software. The SCM software manages the flow of products and information across the supply chain, thereby strengthening the supply chain operations in an organization. Softwares such as SCMs are used to bring equilibrium between supply and demand by improving business processes and plan the future needs by using algorithms which provides consumption analysis.

Supply chains are continuously evolving with data at the center of every stage in the value chain. With a huge amount of data generated, there is an enormous challenge in the form of data and IT security risks. Protecting the privacy and still sharing data across the supply chain is a major challenge which could become a roadblock for the SCM software industry.

Home Depot, one of the biggest retailers selling home improvement and construction products and services used to have separate logistics management departments in every single physical store to utilize replenishment and store management-related activities. This was costly as each store had to process the replenishment orders to get the required materials from the suppliers separately.

The present study exhibits the trends and market dynamics of the supply chain management software market in major countries – USA, China, Germany, Brazil, Japan, UK, Spain, Russia, France, Australia, Italy, India and rest of the world. The report also includes the study of the current issues with consumers and various future opportunities for the market.

Some of the major key players involved in the supply chain management software market are SAP, Oracle, JDA Software Group, Inc., Infor Global Solutions and, Manhattan Associates.

