Soft Magnetic Composites (SMCs) Market Top Vendors Analysis 2018 to 2027

Soft Magnetic Composites (SMCs) Market Growth Projection

The new report on the Soft Magnetic Composites (SMCs) Market is an extensive study on the overall prospects of the Soft Magnetic Composites (SMCs) Market over the assessment period 2018 to 2027. Further, the report provides a thorough understanding of the key dynamics of the Soft Magnetic Composites (SMCs) Market including the current trends, opportunities, drivers, and restraints. The report introspects the micro and macro-economic factors that are expected to nurture the growth of the Soft Magnetic Composites (SMCs) Market in the upcoming years.

The report suggests that the Soft Magnetic Composites (SMCs) Market is projected to reach a value of ~US$XX by the end of 2029 and grow at a CAGR of ~XX% through the forecast period 2018 to 2027. The key indicators such as the year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth and CAGR growth of the Soft Magnetic Composites (SMCs) market are discussed in detail in the presented report. This data is likely to provide readers an understanding of qualitative and quantitative growth prospects of the Soft Magnetic Composites (SMCs) Market over the considered assessment period.

competitive landscape, get in touch with our experts.

Electric Motor Optimization and Miniaturization to Pave Avenues

Optimization of electric motors by using next-generation soft magnetic composites (SMCs) has been a key developmental focus area of manufacturers, with an aim to save on operation cost, and comply with energy efficiency regulations & standards imposed on utility equipment. As adoption of electric motors continues to grow in line with rising emphasis on power consumption – a key aspect linked with lifetime cost of electric motors — use of soft magnetic composites in new equipment has increased to save on additional upfront costs. Miniaturization has emerged as a cornerstone in equipment associated with power electronic applications, which has further paved lucrative avenues for soft magnetic composites manufacturers. Various industries are also replacing conventional laminated core in electric machines with soft magnetic composites (SMCs) as it leads to no eddy current loss and reduces bearing currents. A paradigm shift to adopt renewable energy sources and rising awareness towards reducing greenhouse gas emissions are also driving the demand for soft magnetic composites to produce high quality electrical machines at lower costs.

Emphasis on Compact & Lightweight Components in Electric Vehicles to Fuel Demand

As eco-friendly vehicles, including electric and plug-in hybrid cars, become increasingly palpable worldwide, demand for compact and lightweight auto components has been on an upward spiral. This has further led electric vehicle manufacturers in using soft magnetic composites core to boost the converter of motor drive system in hybrid electric vehicles.

Switched Reluctance Motor (SRM) is gaining popularity as an alternative to the conventional motors, such as DC motor or induction motor, in electric vehicles owing to its low cost, robust, and simple construction, along with fault tolerance attribute. Soft magnetic composites (SMCs) seek application in SRMs to deprive the low frequency torque ripple resulting from asymmetric mutual coupling between adjacent phases.

The modular stator and rotor structure made using soft magnetic composites further eliminates the flux reversals in SRM and reduces the core loss, thereby reducing the manufacturing cost of SRM. Additionally, New Axial Flux Permanent Magnet (AFPM) motor, with its stator composed of soft magnetic composites and laminated steel, have emerged as an efficient solution for power transmission in electric vehicles. Growing manufacturer focus on developing a prototype of AFPM motor for testing in electric vehicles, will further create significant opportunities for soft magnetic composites in the near future.

Lack of Skilled Labor and High Cost Associated of Soft Magnetic Composites (SMCs) to Hamper the Growth

Soft magnetic composites continue to seek extensive application in electric micro and small machine cores, owing to their flexibility and efficiency in forming a magnetic core of desired geometric properties. However, the worldwide production of soft magnetic composites is limited, resulting in high material cost. The high cost of the primary raw materials including iron powder and bonding materials used in developing soft magnetic composites is further resulting in a significant increase in its production cost. Magnetic properties of soft magnetic composites depend strongly on its manufacturing process, which in turn is resulting in the increasing need for the highly skilled workforce. However, lack of skilled labor for developing soft magnetic components is hampering continues to remain a key challenge. In a bid to cater growing demand for soft magnetic composites in various applications along with the benefits offered, manufacturers and researchers are focusing on the development of high-quality soft magnetic composites, by decreasing its production cost.

Definition

Soft magnetic composites are ferromagnetic powder particles surrounded by electrical insulating film. Soft magnetic composites are used in electromagnetic applications. The unique properties of soft magnetic composites are very low eddy current loss, 3D isotropic ferromagnetic behavior, low total core loss at high and medium frequencies, and possibilities for improved thermal characteristics. Soft magnetic composites are compacted like other powder metal part and heated die compaction is used to offer higher density.

About the Report

The report on the soft magnetic composites market provides valuable and actionable insights on the market along with the forecast. Historical data and important factors impacting the growth of the soft magnetic composites market is also offered in the report. Market dynamics including market drivers, key trends, factors hampering growth, and growth opportunities in the soft magnetic composites (SMCs) across regions is provided in the report.

The report on the soft magnetic components market also offers region-wise analysis, segment-wise analysis, and competitive analysis. Details on leading companies along with the market share of each company and new developments in the soft magnetic composites market is included in the report.

Market Structure

The report provides a segment-wise analysis of the soft magnetic composites market. The soft magnetic composites market is segmented on the basis of product type and application. Both the segments are divided into sub-segments to offer better understanding and in-depth analysis of the soft magnetic composites market.

On the basis of the product type, the soft magnetic composites market is segmented into pure iron/iron, silicon ferrite, permalloy, and supermalloy. Based on the application, the soft magnetic composites market is segmented into inductors, generators, transformers (transmission transformers, distribution transformers, and portable transformers), and motors (1 HP-100 HP motors, 101 HP-200 HP motors, 201 HP-500 HP motors, 501 HP-1000 HP motors, and above 1000 HP motors).

Research Methodology

The extensive research methodology is used in the report to provide important data and information on the soft magnetic composites market. Analysts have used both primary and secondary research methodologies including interviews with the industry experts and collecting data and validating it with data sources and insights from soft magnetic composites market experts.

The report has been developed using bottom-up and top-down approaches. To provide details on the opportunities and in-depth analysis of the soft magnetic components market, interviews were conducted with vendors, suppliers, and distributors. Information on the historical data and current scenario in the soft magnetic composites market is also offered in the report with help of primary and secondary research.

