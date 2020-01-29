Safety Syringes Market- By Type, Component, Industry, Region – Market Size, Demand Forecasts, Company Profiles, Industry Trends and Updates (2019-2025)

The global Safety Syringes market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Safety Syringes market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

companies profiled in the report include Becton, Dickinson and Company, Boston Scientific Corporation, NIPRO Medical Corporation, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Baxter Healthcare Corporation, Smiths Medical, Retractable Technologies, Inc., JMI Syringes & Medical Devices Limited, Terumo Medical Corporation, and Medtronic plc.

The global safety syringes market has been segmented as follows:

Global Safety Syringes Market, by Product Type

Auto-disable Syringes

Retractable Safety Syringes

Manual Retractable Safety Syringes Automated Retractable Safety Syringes



Non-retractable Safety Syringes

Global Safety Syringes Market, by End Users

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

Global Safety Syringes Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K. France Spain Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Australia & New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC Countries South Africa Israel Rest of Middle East & Africa



