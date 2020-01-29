Roofing and Insulation Market to See Incredible Growth During 2016 – 2024

Global Roofing and Insulation market report from TMR’s viewpoint

TMR analyzes the Roofing and Insulation market from a global as well as local perspective in its recent business intelligence study. The Roofing and Insulation market reached ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2019, up by xx% from 2018. Further, the report suggests that the Roofing and Insulation market is anticipated to reach ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2029 with a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029.

competitive analysis of the top segments (based on type, end user, and application) is the highlight of the report. A detailed cross sectional analysis of the roofing and insulation market contained in the report helps companies see beyond the surface to tap emergent trends and opportunities.

Global Roofing and Insulation Market: Drivers and Restraints

The unmistakable importance being given to incorporating energy-saving features in buildings will stimulate investments in quality roofing and insulation materials. A growing inclination of building owners and managers to obtain green building and energy efficiency certifications will also catapult roofing and insulation materials into a more central role. These factors are expected to act as the most important growth impellers for the global roofing and insulation market. Positive investor sentiment in the commercial buildings sector will be yet another growth booster for the global roofing and insulation market.

However, the cyclical nature of the construction industry – because it is so heavily affected by prevalent economic conditions – will continue to place a drag on the market’s growth. Another challenge that the roofing and insulation market will have to overcome is the general lack of awareness about function-specific insulation and roofing materials in emerging markets. Consumers here tend to use locally available cheap roofing and insulation materials. Overcoming this restraint would require innovative product positioning on the part of roofing and insulation companies to break into markets where local players have a stronghold.

Global Roofing and Insulation Market: Region-wise Outlook

The thriving construction industry in Asia Pacific will prove highly beneficial to the growth of the roofing and insulation market in the region. Besides new construction, home refurbishment and improvement projects have increased in countries such as China, Malaysia, and India. This ups the likelihood of roofing and insulation products being consumed. China is projected to not only emerge as the leading producer of roofing and insulation materials but also a voracious consumer of the same. The demand for insulating materials will show healthy growth in countries that experience extreme weather.

The Middle East will is expected to present high-value opportunities for market players. The roofing and insulation market in Europe and North America is just a few years from maturing. This will spur innovation as companies vie to inject fresh demand in important markets.

Global Roofing and Insulation Market: Competitive Landscape

A vast number of local players dot the competitive landscape of the roofing and insulation market, which has lent it an unmistakably fragmented look. The market, in recent years, has been defined by the emergence of new Chinese companies offering aggressively priced roofing and insulation materials. The report profiles the following companies to assess their current investment and product development interests, their defensive strategies against the competition, and expected future capacity expansion: Waukegan Roofing Co., Lloyd Insulations, Reflectix Inc., GAF, Owens Corning, Fletcher Insulation, and Heritage Roofing.

