Refrigerant Market size and forecast, 2016 – 2024

TMR analyzes the Refrigerant market from a global as well as local perspective in its recent business intelligence study. The Refrigerant market reached ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2019, up by xx% from 2018. Further, the report suggests that the Refrigerant market is anticipated to reach ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2029 with a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029.

Queries addressed in the Refrigerant market report:

What opportunities are present for the Refrigerant market players to enhance their business footprint?

What manufacturing techniques are being implemented in the development of advanced Refrigerant ?

Which segment is witnessing huge traction from the consumers?

For what purposes, is Refrigerant being utilized?

How many units of Refrigerant is estimated to be sold in 2019?

key players operating in the global refrigerant market, including their market share, product segmentations, regional outreach, and latest strategic developments.

Based on type of the product, the market for refrigerant can be segmented into inorganics, fluorocarbon, and hydrocarbons, while on the basis of application, the global market can be bifurcated into commercial refrigeration, domestic refrigeration, industrial refrigeration, transportation refrigeration, chillers, stationary AC, and mobile AC. Geographically, the report studies the potential of the market in regions such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, North America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Global Refrigerant Market: Drivers and Restraints

Several consumer products industries, such as the food and beverage industry as well as the automotive industry are at an all-time peak, owing to growing population and increasing disposable income among the urban areas. This surge is reflecting positively on the global refrigerant market, as the trend for packaged food and mobile refrigeration escalates. The growth of other remotely connected industries such as construction, oil and gas, and pharmaceutical is also anticipated to augment the demand during the forecast period.

Based on the type of refrigerant, the segment of fluorocarbons accounts for the maximum share, although the growth rate of this segment is expected to be sluggish over the course of next few years, owing to stringent government regulations such as F-gas and Montreal Protocol. As a result, the segment of inorganic refrigerants is anticipated for the best growth rate over the course of the forecast period. By application, the segments of domestic and industrial refrigeration serve maximum demand and are expected to remain most prominent in the near future.

Global Refrigerant Market: Region-wise Outlook

Owing to vast population and rapid urbanization in several emerging economies such as China, India, North Korea, and Japan, the region of Asia Pacific currently serves most of the demand for refrigerants and will remain most lucrative throughout the forecast period. Rapid construction in this region is another reason augmenting the growth rate. North America and Europe are expected to expand the demand steadily.

Companies mentioned in the research report

The Chemours Company, Arkema S.A., Daikin Industries Ltd, Asahi Glass Co. Ltd., Airgas Inc., Honeywell International Inc., SRF Ltd., Mexichem S.A.B. de C.V., The Linde Group, and Sinochem Group are some of the leading companies in the global refrigerant market. These companies are actively researching and developing products that comply with government policies for environment-friendliness and reducing power consumption to gain ground over their competitors.

The Refrigerant market report further scrutinizes the regional analysis into important countries alongwith the market share as well as adoption pattern in each country. Key countries include, country 1, country 2, and country 3, among others.

Key findings of the Refrigerant market study:

Information about the recent R&D activities performed by each Refrigerant market player.

Region-wise and country-wise breakdown of the Refrigerant market to grasp the revenue, and growth lookout in these areas.

Key trends influencing the consumption pattern of consumers across various regions and countries.

Historical and future progress of the global Refrigerant market.

Year-on-year growth of the global Refrigerant market in terms of value and volume.

The Refrigerant report considers 2018 as the base year and 2019–2029 as the forecast period to demonstrate the overall market growth.

