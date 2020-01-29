WiseGuyReports.Com Publish a New Market Research Report On –“ Produce Packaging in North America Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends Forecasts 2024”.

Produce Packaging in North America Market 2020

According to a new report, the Produce Packaging Market in North America is growing in a significant manner. Produce products mean farm produced goods which include fruits, vegetables, and other crops and these products are mostly sold near the place where they are being cultivated. Salad kits and blends of fresh fruits and vegetables are also included in the farm products.

Some Major Key Players Included Are:-

Amcor

• Bemis Company

• Berry

• International Paper

• Mondi

• Sealed Air

• Smurfit Kappa Group

These fresh produce is mostly packed in corrugated boxes, bags and liners, plastic containers, and trays and the packaging of these products varies as per their physical properties. With increase in the popularity of fresh fruits and vegetables and increasing purchase of fresh cut salads, the demand for produce packaging in North America is also increasing rapidly. Also with a surge in higher demand for fresh produce will fuel the market in the coming years.

The key players are focused on using smart packaging with an aim to increase the shelf life of food along with ensuring microbial safety and maintaining nutritional quality. With smart packaging, the companies are able to target more number of customers by making the products look fresh and appealing which in turn propels the market size of produce packaging market in North America. However, instability in the prices of raw material might hinder the market size in the future. The rising fluctuation in the demand and supply for the raw materials needed resulted in significant variation in their prices as well.

Market Segmentation

Type and application are the base on which the Global Produce Packaging Market in North America report has been separated. Based on the application, the market has being divided into Vegetables, Fruit and Salads.

Detailed Regional Analysis

Canada, Mexico and the US are the regions in which the Produce Packaging Market in North America has been divided into.. The overall market in North American region is growing rapidly, which is also due to availability of ready to eat produce that assures extra suitability and are packed using enhanced packaging. Also with an increasing awareness about consuming fresh fruits such as produce that promotes healthy lifestyle, more number of customers are spending towards purchasing these products which as a result will expand the Produce Packaging Market in North America during the anticipated period.

Competitive Landscape

With Surging demand related fresh food items, the competition among the key players operating in the market is also getting tougher. Also most of the key players are more concerned towards delivering bulk solutions to the grower and packer and are introducing new packaging solutions which can control the moisture of the produce and protect them from all kinds of external damages along with preventing infections from occurring during transportation. In line with the expansion plans, the key players would form joint ventures or might enter into partnership with the other companies to enhance their presence in the upcoming years.

