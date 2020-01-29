Potato Fiber Market Size, Production, Consumption, Export and Import, Growth Rate and Price Analysis by Types and Applications, Forecast to 2018 – 2028

Study on the Potato Fiber Market

The market study on the Potato Fiber Market published by PMR highlights the essential parameters that are expected to shape the growth of the Potato Fiber Market in the upcoming years. The report maps the trajectory of the Potato Fiber Market by taking into account historical data for the forecast period 2018 – 2028.

The presented study evaluates the different factors that are likely to influence the dynamics of the Potato Fiber Market including the current trends and recent developments on the technological front. In addition, the micro and macro-economic factors that are likely to impact the growth of the Potato Fiber Market during the assessment period are assessed in detail.

Critical insights enclosed in the report:

Country-wise assessment of the Potato Fiber Market

Underlying opportunities for emerging players in the Potato Fiber Market

Y-o-Y growth projection of the different segments and sub-segments of the Potato Fiber Market

SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to provide a clear understanding of the various companies in the Potato Fiber Market

Key strategies, product line, and market position of the established players in the Potato Fiber Market

The report aims to provide answers to the following questions related to the Potato Fiber Market:

Which product is expected to witness the highest adoption rate across various geographies?

What are the organic and inorganic strategies adopted by market players in the Potato Fiber Market?

What are the current trends that are impacting the growth of the Potato Fiber Market?

Who are the leading companies operating in the Potato Fiber Market?

What are the marketing strategies adopted by key players to improve their sales and standing in the market?

Key Players

The demand for global potato fiber is booming. The key players of Potato fiber are Emsland Group, Sanacel, Agrana, Avebe, ingredion, BI Neutraceuticals, IFC, lyckeby, J. Rettenmaier and Sohne, ROQUETTE FRERES S.A., and others. Players like newcomers in the food and beverages sector are taking much interest in investing in the potato fiber market.

Key Developments:

In 2017, BI Nutraceuticals came up with the new product concept that a sweet potato powder, which is known to have at least 30% fiber content and designed to add fiber to the baby foods, snacks, and beverages.

Opportunities for Market Participants in Global Potato Fiber Market:

Potato fiber market is growing and hence has numerous opportunities for various emerging as well as existing players. The increasing demand for processed food has led manufacturers to invest in R&D and develop innovative products from potato fiber. The growing demand for organic as well as clean labeled products have also increased the opportunities for food and beverages manufactures to opt for products like potato fiber, thus favoring potato fiber market. The growing hunt for natural supplements as well as increasing use for health and energy supplements especially by athletes also has a positive impact on the global potato fiber market.

Overview of the Report

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, and inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with global potato fiber market attractiveness as per segment. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on global potato fiber market segments and geographies.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies Involved

Technology

Value Chain

Market Drivers and Restraints

The regional analysis includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Chile, Rest of LATAM)

Europe (Germany, Italy, U.K, Spain, France, Nordic countries, BENELUX, Russia, Poland, and Rest of Europe)

East Asia (Japan, South Korea, and China)

South Asia (India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Rest of South Asia)

Oceania (Australia, and New Zealand)

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Iran, Israel, S. Africa, Rest of MEA)

Report Highlights:

A detailed overview of the parent market

Changing global potato fiber market dynamics in the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and products offered

Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective on market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint.

