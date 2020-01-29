Physical Security Information Management Market Worldwide Growing by Size, Share, Demand, Regional Analysis by 2026

In 2018, the market size of Physical Security Information Management Market is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2018; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

Competitive Dynamics

The report also includes competitive profiling of the key players associated with the PSIM market. The important business strategies adopted by them, their market positioning, and recent developments have also been identified in the research report. The growing deployment of PSIM software and services has led to the strong presence of PSIM vendors across the world. The key players in PSIM market include NEC Corporation, CNL Software Ltd., VidSys, Inc., NICE Systems Ltd., Tyco International Ltd. (Proximex Corporation), Mer, Inc., Intergraph Corporation, videoNEXT Federal, Inc., Milestone Systems A/S, Genetec, Inc., S2 Security Corporation, and AxxonSoft.

Market Segmentation

PSIM Market, by Component

Software Off-the Shelf On Premise Cloud-based Customized On Premise Cloud-based

Service Installation/ System Integration Operation & Maintenance Consulting & Training



PSIM Market, by End-user

Residential

Retail

BFSI

Telecom and IT

Transportation and Logistics

Government and Defense Sector

Hospitality

Industrial Manufacturing

Energy and Utility

Healthcare

Others

PSIM Market, by Geography

North America The U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe The U.K. Germany France Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) China Japan India South Korea Rest of APAC

Middle East and Africa (MEA) GCC Countries South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America



