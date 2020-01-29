Patient Temperature Management Market Outlook Analysis by 2018 – 2028

As per a recent report Researching the market, the Patient Temperature Management market is expected to witness a CAGR growth of ~XX% within the forecast period (2019-2029) and reach at a value of US$ by the end of 2029. What’s more, the macro economic and micro elements which are predicted to influence the trajectory of the market are studied in the market study.

Intravascular systems have transcended as an important development for the healthcare industry, and have propelled demand within the global market for patient temperature management. International workshops and conferences aimed at fine-tuning the skills and prowess of physicians and medical practitioners have generated a sense of awareness about the products available in the market. As information about temperature management systems spills across different regional longitudes, the market is expected to surge ahead in the coming years. Furthermore, the instance of chronic diseases has also increased the number of treatments mechanisms being carried out across healthcare centers. Thus, the need for normalizing temperatures of patients after invasive treatments or surgeries has created tremendous demand within the market. The prevalence of several types of cancers has particular been instrumental in driving market growth.

The growth of the geriatric population is bound to increase the obligations of the healthcare industry. Since a major patient base of hospitals comprises of the geriatric population, the market gets a prominent boost from a rise in this section of the population. Avoiding severe conditions such as surgical site infection and preoperative hypothermia necessitates the need to manage patient temperature. This is also an important standpoint for market growth. Moreover, during chemo and radiation therapies, temperature warming systems are used for effective execution. Despite this seemingly affluent nature of the market, the high cost of temperature management systems is expected to hamper market growth. To counter this restrain, the introduction of modern temperature management systems especially in the developed countries could bring prosperity for the market.

Global Patient Temperature Management Market: Regional Outlook

The global market for patient temperature management is anticipated to be led by North America over the coming years. The recent rise in the geriatric population of the region coupled with the availability of advanced technologies is expected to propel market growth. In Europe, medical tourism has emerged as a visible trend which has dispelled information across several countries about patient temperature management systems. Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa are also expected to trace an escalating trajectory of growth.

Global Patient Temperature Management Market: Key Players

Some of the key vendors in the global market for patient temperature management are 3M Company, Cincinnati Sub-Zero Products, Inc., ZOLL Medical Corporation, C.R. Bard Inc., DRÄGERWERK AG & CO. KGAA, The 37Company, and Medtronic plc. These players are expected to engage in research and development in order to attain prominence across the global market.

