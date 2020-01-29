Non-Edible Collagen Casings Market : Industry Trends and Developments 2017 – 2025

Indepth Read this Non-Edible Collagen Casings Market

competitive landscape of global non-edible collagen casings market include –

Viscofan SA

Selo

DAT-Schaub Group

Nitta Casings

FIBRAN S.A.

Innovia Films Limited

Nippi

Devro plc

Shenguan Holdings (Group) Limited

Kalle GmbH

ViskoTeepak

Viskase Companies

Columbit Group (Colpak)

FABIOS S.A

International Casings Group

Kalle

Atlantis-Pak

Syracuse casing

Non-edible Collagen Casings Market Dynamics

Increasing global demand for non-edible collagen casings can be attributed to their high strength and uniformity, making them suitable for use in salami, soppressata, summer sausage, ring liver sausage, ring bologna, and other sausages. In addition, they perform excellent in various curing, smoking, cooking, and sausage drying applications. These are the important factors driving the growth of non-edible collagen casings market at the global level. Growing focus of manufacturers on delivering premium sausage presentation in all sausage types with advantages of low cost and effective processing will possibly open new avenues of growth of non-edible collagen casings market in the coming years. Moreover, improving consumer purchasing power has steadily increased the demand various food and related products which is likely to complement the global expansion of non-edible collagen casings market.

China to Witness Maximum Demand of Non-edible Collagen Casings

China is one of the leading countries in terms of both meat production and consumption which provides a huge potential for growth of non-edible collagen casings market. In addition, rapid rise in number of population, mass urbanization, and changing eating habits in the country will continue to boost the growth of non-edible collagen casings market. Further, with a surge in meat consumption, especially in the form packaged and processed products, the non-edible collagen casings market is expected to earn high traction in China.

However, high competition among key stakeholders and more availability of low-priced alternatives may create hindrance in the growth of non-edible collagen casings market.

