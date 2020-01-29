Network Security Market Set to Witness an Uptick during 2016 – 2026

Network Security Market from PMR’s perspective

In its new business intelligence study, PMR demonstrates the overall viewpoint of the Network Security Market, from its historical growth to future lookout. The report is scrutinized into several segments, with each segment explained on the basis of market share, revenue, and demand prospect.

The Network Security Market registered a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is spectated to grow at CAGR of xx% during the stipulated timeframe 2016 – 2026. Rising demand for Network Security among the consumers, increasing disposable income, and enhanced GDP in developing countries are set to drive market growth.

Crucial findings of the report:

Important regions holding significant share in the Network Security Market along with the key countries

Region-wise and country-wise segmentation of the Network Security Market to understand the revenue, and growth lookout in these areas

Scrutinization of the competitive landscape into market and regional penetration, acquisitions, and agreements with SWOT analysis

Agreements, product launches, acquisitions, and R&D projects of different Network Security Market players

Regulatory standards imposed on the application of Network Security

Queries addressed in the Network Security Market:

Why are several governments imposing restrictions on the application of Network Security ?

What proprietary technologies are the players using in the Network Security Market?

Which segment will lead the Network Security Market by 2029 by end use segment?

In terms of value and volume, which regions hold the largest share?

At what rate has the Network Security Market been growing throughout the historic period 2014-2018?

Key Players:

In June 2016, Fortinet, a security solution provider has acquired AccelOps, a network security monitoring, and analytics company. This acquisition helps to provide more efficient network security solutions for automated threat prevention feature.

In June 2016, Barracuda networks has entered into the distribution agreement with Synnex Australia to increase its presence in APAC region by offering cloud backup and storage solutions, and disaster recovery solution in Australia and New Zealand.

In March 2016, TrendMicro has acquired TippingPoint, network security Solution Company from HPE. This acquisition strengthens TrendMicro’s vulnerability management, threat protection, and advance network solution capabilities.

In Network Security market there are many other solution providers some of them are PaloAlto Networks, Sonicwall, McAfee, CheckPoint Software Technologies, AT&T, Microsoft, Cisco, Optiv Security Inc., Juniper and Siemens.

Regional Overview

Presently, North America is holding the largest market share for network security solutions and its development. The market for Network security is growing considerably in U.S. due to the high adoption of network solutions among enterprises. Also, rising data breach and growth of financially targeted cyber-attacks has led enterprises to adopt advance network security solutions. Furthermore, the major solution vendors in Network security market are from North America, creating a high growth opportunity for users in these market.

In Europe region, the market for Network security is witnessing high growth rate due to the increasing demand for data loss prevention and data backup solutions among users. Countries such as Germany is implementing encryption solutions and regulating compliances in order to provide secure networking solutions to end-users.

The Asia Pacific region is following the Europe region in this Network security market. This market is expected to have the highest growth rate in coming years due to the adoption of managed security services and the growing adoption of cloud-based security solutions.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Network Security Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2013 – 2015

Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2026

Value Chain

Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis for Network Security Market includes development of these systems in the following regions:

North America By US By Canada

Latin America By Brazil By Mexico By Others

Europe By U.K. By France By Germany By Poland By Russia

Asia Pacific By Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) By Greater China By India By ASEAN By Rest of Asia Pacific

Japan

Middle East and Africa By GCC Countries By Other Middle East By North Africa By South Africa By Other Africa



The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics of the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and product offerings

Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective towards market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

