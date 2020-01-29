Modacrylic Fiber Market Product Functional Survey 2017 – 2025

The study on the Modacrylic Fiber Market Research delivers a profound comprehension of the market dynamics like drivers, the challenges, trends, and opportunities. The analysis further elaborates on the micro and macro-economic facets which can be predicted to shape the increase of the Modacrylic Fiber Market through the forecast period (2019-2029).

Key Trends

Based on application, hair fiber is the key contributor to the growth of the global modacrylic fiber market. This segment is projected to grow further in the forecast period. Due to its hair-like characteristics, modacrylic fiber is extensively used in hair extensions, wigs, and other hair accessories. Modacrylic hair fiber has an edge over others due to its innumerable benefits. These are, easy availability, ease in dyeing, ability to withstand heat, and allowing the curling or styling of the fiber on wigs easily.

In addition, modacrylic fiber has chemical resistant properties, and is used in certain types of industrial filtration, where it maintains its strength even in concentrated acid/alkaline environments. The fiber also finds application in apparel linings, paint-roller covers, scatter rugs, fur-like outerwear, and carpets.

On the contrary, fabrics made of modacrylic fiber have low absorbency, known to build up static electricity, prone to retaining oil stains, and melt and decompose in fire. This factor can restrain the market’s growth to an extent.

Global Modacrylic Fiber Market: Regional Overview

On the basis of geography, the global modacrylic fiber can be segmented into Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and South America. The market for modacrylic fiber is witnessing lucrative opportunities in Asia Pacific, and this region is expected to dominate the market in the forecast period as well. The reason for the growth in Asia Pacific can be attributed to the factors such as rapid growth in industrialization and development of economies. The rising concerns and industrial regulations for employee’s safety is another aspect for the development of the market. Several industries are now switching to protective clothing made from modacrylic fiber, hence pushing the growth of the market.

The Middle East & Africa is another promising region for the market. Infrastructural development and high demand for hair fiber for miscellaneous applications are a few factors fuelling the demand for the global modacrylic fiber market.

Global Modacrylic Fiber Market: Key Markets

This TMRR report profiles key players in the global modacrylic fiber market based on various attributes such as company overview, business strategies, recent development, and financial overview. Some of the prominent competitors in the market are Fushun Huifu Fire Resistant Fiber Company Limited, Zhangjiagang Hengfeng Textile Company Limited, Ltd, Nantong Xufeng Textile Industrial Company Limited, Zhejiang Wangzhuo Knitting Co., Kaneka Corporation, Shanghai Changjie Textile Company Limited, Formosa Chemicals & Fiber Corporation, Ltd, Fushun Rayva Fiber Co., and Jiangsu Blue Peacock Chemical Fiber Co.

