Masking Tapes Market End-users Analysis 2019-2028

Analysis of the Global Masking Tapes Market

The presented global Masking Tapes market report provides reliable and credible insights related to the various segments and sub-segments of the market. The market study throws light on the various factors that are projected to impact the overall dynamics of the global Masking Tapes market over the forecast period (20XX-20XX).

According to the report, the value of the Masking Tapes market was estimated to reach ~US$ XX in 2019 and attain a market value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029. Further, the study reveals that the market is set to grow at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period owing to a plethora of factors.

The market study aims to provide answers to the following questions related to the Masking Tapes market:

How are market players modifying their business models to gain a competitive edge in the Masking Tapes market? Which market players are leading in terms of the adoption of novel technologies? What are the top factors that are expected to boost the growth of the Masking Tapes market? Which is the most impactful growth strategy adopted by market players? What are the factors that could potentially hamper the growth of the Masking Tapes market over the forecast period?

The report splits the global Masking Tapes market into different market segments such as:

the demand for masking tapes in the building and construction sector.

Currently, Latin America is at a critical stage, as the region has seen a decline in its growth after a sudden spike in 2010. The epicentre for the recession in Brazil and Argentina is the slowdown in automotive manufacturing. Despite the positive growth of Mexico in the automotive sector, the net effect on the growth of the automotive industry is negative. Moreover, slow growth in metal production is hampering demand in the masking tapes market. The region may face problems due to the unfair subsidies provided by the Chinese government to its local manufacturers. All these factors are creating a negative impact on the global masking tapes market.

In a similar way, Asian markets are huge and hold a significant share of the world market in many industries. Despite offering such high growth many big companies are shying from entering the region. Consumers in Asia excluding few countries are both demanding and price sensitive, which makes the Asian market the toughest to crack. After a decade of consistent incremental growth in the automotive market, the APEJ region is facing a decline in sales of automobiles in the region. This decline can be attributed largely to internal factors as well as the global economic uncertainty. Thailand and Indonesia are the two major markets facing the biggest car sale decline in the region. This decline in the automotive market has a huge ripple effect on the demand for masking tapes in the region.

Building and Construction end-use industry segment is expected to lose 230 basis points in MEA over the forecast period

The Building and Construction end-use industry segment in APEJ is expected to account for a market share of just over 40% by the end of 2027, losing 30 basis points during the forecast period. The Automotive segment in APEJ is expected to hold a market share of about 25% by the end of 2027, losing 30 basis points.

The Automotive segment in MEA held a market share of more than 20% in 2016 and is expected to account for a market share of just under 25% by the end of 2027, gaining 110 basis points. On the other hand, the Building and Construction end-use industry segment in the MEA masking tapes market is estimated to account for a market share of more than 50% by the end of 2027, losing 230 basis points during the forecast period.

Vital data enclosed in the report:

SWOT analysis of the leading market players in the Masking Tapes market

Analysis of the most lucrative distribution channels for market players in different regions

Assessment of the key success factors impacting the growth of the Masking Tapes market on the global scale

Regulatory policies that are likely to accelerate/hamper the market growth

Year-on-Year growth of each market segment and sub-segment

