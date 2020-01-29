Learning Analytic Market 2025 Growth Opportunities, Top Key Players, Industry Outlook
Detailed Study on the Global Learning Analytic Market
A recent market study throws light on some of the leading factors that are likely to influence the growth of the Learning Analytic market in the upcoming decade. The well-researched market study touches upon the growth potential of various budding market players in the current Learning Analytic market landscape. Moreover, established players, stakeholders, and investors can leverage the data in the report to formulate effective growth strategies.
As per the report, the Learning Analytic market is forecasted to reach a value of ~US$XX by the end of 2029 and grow at a CAGR of ~XX% through the forecast period (2019-2029). The key dynamics of the Learning Analytic market including the drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends are thoroughly analyzed in the presented report.
Learning Analytic Market Segmentation
Competitive Landscape
The competitive landscape section of the report elaborates on the recent developments and innovations introduced by prominent players in the Learning Analytic market. The growth potential, revenue growth, product range, and pricing strategies of each market player in inspected in the report with precision.
End-use Industry Assessment
The report segments the Learning Analytic market on the basis of end-use industry and offers a detailed understanding of the supply-demand ratio and consumption pattern of the Learning Analytic in each end-use industry.
The key players covered in this study
IBM Corporation
Oracle Corporation
SAS Institute Inc.
Desire2Learn Inc.
Moodlerooms Inc.
Saba Software Inc.
Tableau Software Inc.
Blackboard Inc.
Pearson PLC
McGraw-Hill Education Inc.
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Content Analytics
Predictive Analytics
Discourse Analytics
Adaptive Learning Analytics
Social Media Analytics
Analytics Dashboard
Collaboration
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Large Enterprises
Small and Medium Businesses
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
