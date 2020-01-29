Kraft Pouch Market is Starting at a Promising Future Owing to High Demand in 2019 – 2029

FMI’s report on global Kraft Pouch Economy

In a Recent company intelligence analysis, FMI introduces the nitty-gritty of the worldwide Kraft Pouch Market contemplating 2014-2018 as the historical year and 2019 – 2029 as the forecast period. The business report highlights restraints, the drivers, opportunities and trends affecting market development. Further of the market shares connected with the industry as well as the sections are expressed concerning value and quantity.

As per the report, the Kraft Pouch Market is set to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% over the forecast period 2019 – 2029 and reach a value of ~US$XX towards the end of 2029. The regional trade analysis along with the leading importers and exporters is included in the study. In addition, the supply-demand analysis and the key developments in the Kraft Pouch Market are highlighted in the report.

Key Players and Trends

Some of the key manufacturers operating in the kraft pouch market are Detmold Group, Mondi Plc, International Plastics Inc., and TedPack Company Limited. Companies are offering customized paper packaging solutions, for instance, Mondi Plc launched new patented paper and barrier solution for food packaging.

Global Kraft Pouch Market: Regional Outlook

The U.S. has paper and paperboard consumption of more than 70 Mn tons. Hence, the kraft pouch market is anticipated to create huge opportunities for manufacturers across the region. The growth of global kraft paper market is expected to drive the North American kraft pouch market during the forecast period. In European region, the kraft pouch market is expected to expand with a moderate CAGR owing to stringent government regulations for the plastic-based packaging. The Middle East and Africa region is anticipated to expand with a higher CAGR than North America and Europe due to high growth of emerging countries such as GCC and Turkey. China is the world’s largest paper and paperboard consumer, consuming more than 103 Mn tons. Therefore, manufacturers in the Asia Pacific region are expected to have more opportunities in the kraft pouch market during the forecast period.

The kraft pouch market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, and inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators, and governing factors, along with kraft pouch market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Regional analysis includes –

North America

Latin America

Europe

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

