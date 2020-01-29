IoT Sensors Market Intelligence Research Reports for Actionable Insights2018 – 2028
IoT Sensors market research gives an understanding of the different facets of the sector. The analysis defines the data and throws light on the market. The supply-side and demand-side styles are monitored to provide a clear picture of the industry scenario across geographies.
According to the research, the market is anticipated to attain a price of ~US$XX by the close of 2019 and grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period (2019-2029).
Trends and Opportunities
There are different types of IoT sensors available on the market, viz. inertial, image, accelerometer, gyroscope, magnetometer, humidity, temperature, and pressure, which exhibit their own rates of demand depending on their requirement. However, amongst these, gyroscopes could show higher growth rate in the coming years. This could be due to the swelling demand for equipment optimized with sensors used in satellite positioning, navigation, and other applications. The demand for gyroscopes could increase on the back of the rising adoption of automation in a number of industries and the massive requirement of remotely operated vehicle guidance.
Amongst network technologies, wireless is expected to gain a whole lot of traction in the global IoT sensors market. There is a strong requirement of more robust internet connection created with the swelling demand for wireless data from smart grids, connected cars, and mobile devices. The adoption of wireless network technology is projected to increase while riding on lower installation and maintenance costs and the rising adoption of cloud platforms.
Global IoT Sensors Market: Market Potential
Leading equipment breakdown and technology insurer, Hartford Steam Boiler (HSB) has announced its next-gen IoT sensors and software to connect facilities and equipment via IoT. The sensors use proprietary algorithms to improve performance and avoid loss and are delivered to commercial customers in a simple kit. The HSB Sensor Systems service provides all the software and hardware required to issue alerts when changes suggest trouble, analyze data, and monitor conditions 24/7. It acts as an early warning system for religious groups, schools, building owners, and other entities.
Low-power wide-area networks wireless technology, LoRaWAN is used in the new set of HSB sensors. It can communicate through building floors and walls and offers extended range to connect dispersed facilities and equipment. Instead of Wi-Fi systems, the technology makes use of cellular systems.
Global IoT Sensors Market: Regional Analysis
On the geographical front, the global IoT sensors market is foreseen to witness the rise of North America in the foreseeable future. In 2018, the region held a stronger share of the market. The growth of the regional market could stem from the increasing adoption of wireless sensors in consumer electronics, oil and gas, healthcare, automotive and transportation, and industrial sectors and industries.
North America could be overtaken by Asia Pacific by the end of the forecast tenure while growing at a higher CAGR. Factors such as enhanced IT infrastructure, improving disposable income, wide consumer base, and increasing internet penetration in residential as well as commercial spaces are envisaged to support the growth of the market in Asia Pacific.
Global IoT Sensors Market: Companies Mentioned
The global IoT sensors market marks the presence of top players such as STMicroelectronics, NXP Semiconductors, Broadcom, TE Connectivity, and Texas Instruments.
Global IoT Sensors Market: Sensor
- Temperature Sensors
- Pressure Sensors
- Humidity Sensors
- Flow Sensors
- Accelerometers
- Magnetometers
- Gyroscopes
- Inertial Sensors
- Image Sensors
- Touch Sensors
- Proximity Sensors
- Acoustic Sensors
- Motion Sensors
- Occupancy Sensors
- Image Processing Occupancy Sensors (IPOS)
- Intelligent Occupancy Sensors (IOS)
- Co2 Sensors
- Light Sensors and Radar Sensors
Global IoT Sensors Market: Network Technology
- Wired
- KNX
- LonWorks
- Ethernet
- Modbus
- Digital Addressable Lighting Interface (DALI)
- Wireless
- Wi-Fi
- Bluetooth
- Bluetooth Smart
- Wi-Fi/Bluetooth Smart
- Bluetooth Smart/Ant+
- Bluetooth 5
- Zigbee
- Z-Wave
- NFC
- RFID
- EnOcean
- Thread
- 6LoWPAN
- WirelessHART
- Process Field Bus (PROFIBUS)
- DECT ULE
- ANT+, ISA100, GPS, Sub-Gig, and Cellular
Global IoT Sensors Market: Vertical
- Consumer
- Home Automation
- Consumer Devices
- Smart TVs
- Smart Locks
- Smoke Detectors
- Home Theater Projectors
- Next-Gen Gaming Consoles
- Set-Top Boxes
- Consumer Appliances
- Smart Washing Machines
- Smart Dryers
- Smart Refrigerators
- Smart Ovens
- Smart Cooktops
- Smart Cookers
- Smart Deep Freezers
- Smart Dishwashers
- Smart Coffee Makers
- Smart Kettles
- Consumer Devices
- Smart City
- Traffic Management
- Water Management
- Waste Management
- Smart Parking
- Smart Lighting
- Wearable Electronics
- Consumer Application
- Healthcare Application
- Industrial Application
- Home Automation
- Commercial
- Retail
- Advertising and Marketing
- Digital Signage
- Energy Optimization
- Intelligent Payment Solution
- Real-time/Streaming Analytics
- Resource Management
- Safety and Security
- Smart Shelf and Smart Doors
- Smart Vending Machine
- Aerospace and Defense
- Drones/Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV)
- Predictive Maintenance
- Logistics and Supply Chain
- Entertainment
- Financial Institutes
- Corporate Offices
- Retail
- Industrial
- Energy
- Industrial Automation
- Transportation
- Modes of Transportation
- Roadways
- Railways
- Airways
- Maritime
- Types of Transportation Application
- Predictive Analysis
- Telematics
- In-Vehicle (In-V)
- Vehicle-To-Vehicle (V2V)
- Vehicle-To-Infrastructure (V2I)
- Infotainment
- Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS)
- Healthcare
- Telemedicine
- Clinical Operations and Workflow Management
- Connected Imaging
- Inpatient Monitoring
- Medication Management
- Smart Agriculture
- Precision Farming
- Livestock Monitoring
- Fish Farming
- Smart Greenhouse
- Modes of Transportation
Global IoT Sensors Market: Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- U.K.
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific (APAC)
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Rest of APAC
- Rest of the World
- Middle East and Africa
- South America
