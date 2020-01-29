Health Information Exchange (HIE) Market: Status, Global Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast 2020 – 2025
This report focuses on the global Health Information Exchange (HIE) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Health Information Exchange (HIE) development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
The key players covered in this study
CORHIO
The Health Collaborative
Utah Health Information Network
Great Lakes Health Connect
Health Current
Western New York Clinical Information Exchange
Brown & Toland Medical Group
Health Level Seven (HL7) International
Santa Cruz HIE
Integrated Health Information Systems (IHiS)
San Diego Health Connect
GERRIT
ZorgNetOost
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
EHR Vendor Medicated HIE
Non-EHR Vendor HIE
EHR suppliers accounted for 74% of the medicinal urge types.
Market segment by Application, split into
Directed Exchange
Query-based Exchange
Consumer Mediated Exchange
Query-based exchange applications are at most 51%
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
2 Global Growth Trends by Regions
3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
4 Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)
5 Health Information Exchange (HIE) Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)
6 North America
7 Europe
8 China
9 Japan
10 Southeast Asia
11 India
12 Central & South America
13Key Players Profiles
……Continued
