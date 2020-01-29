Uncategorized

Health Information Exchange (HIE) Market: Status, Global Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast 2020 – 2025

wiseguyreports

This report focuses on the global Health Information Exchange (HIE) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Health Information Exchange (HIE) development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study
CORHIO
The Health Collaborative
Utah Health Information Network
Great Lakes Health Connect
Health Current
Western New York Clinical Information Exchange
Brown & Toland Medical Group
Health Level Seven (HL7) International
Santa Cruz HIE
Integrated Health Information Systems (IHiS)
San Diego Health Connect
GERRIT
ZorgNetOost

Request a Free Sample Report, Click Here @  https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4871410-global-health-information-exchange-hie-market-size-status-and-forecast-2020-2026

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
EHR Vendor Medicated HIE
Non-EHR Vendor HIE
EHR suppliers accounted for 74% of the medicinal urge types.
Market segment by Application, split into
Directed Exchange
Query-based Exchange
Consumer Mediated Exchange
Query-based exchange applications are at most 51%

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends by Regions

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

5 Health Information Exchange (HIE) Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

6 North America

7 Europe

8 China

9 Japan

10 Southeast Asia

11 India

12 Central & South America

13Key Players Profiles

……Continued

Make an enquiry of this Report @  https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/4871410-global-health-information-exchange-hie-market-size-status-and-forecast-2020-2026

Contact Us:

Norah Trent

Partner Relations & Marketing Manager

[email protected]                                                                               

Ph: +1 (339) 368 6938 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *