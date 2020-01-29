Global Wafer Transport Boxes Market 2020 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024

“arcognizance.com” has added latest research report on “Global Wafer Transport Boxes Market”, this report helps to analyze top manufacturers, regions, revenue, price, and also covers Industry sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.

FOSB are specialized containers for transferring wafers from one manufacturing facility to another. The 25 wafer capacity, front opening shipping box (FOSB) is used to transport wafers from one wafer supplier to wafer fabs and between wafer fab facilities.

Scope of the Report:

The worldwide market for Wafer Transport Boxes is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017.

This report focuses on the Wafer Transport Boxes in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Entegris

Brooks Automation

Shin-Etsu Polymer

Miraial Co.,Ltd.

Pozzetta

Gudeng Precision

ePAK

Wollemi Technical Inc.

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Polypropylene

Polycarbonate

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

150mm

200mm

300mm

Others

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Wafer Transport Boxes market.

Chapter 1, to describe Wafer Transport Boxes Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Wafer Transport Boxes, with sales, revenue, and price of Wafer Transport Boxes, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Wafer Transport Boxes, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, Wafer Transport Boxes market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Wafer Transport Boxes sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Wafer Transport Boxes Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Wafer Transport Boxes Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Wafer Transport Boxes Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Wafer Transport Boxes Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Wafer Transport Boxes Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Wafer Transport Boxes Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Wafer Transport Boxes Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Wafer Transport Boxes by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Wafer Transport Boxes Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Wafer Transport Boxes Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Wafer Transport Boxes Market Size Forecast (2018-2023)

Chapter Thirteen: Research Findings and Conclusion

Chapter Fourteen: Appendix

