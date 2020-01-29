Global Smart Meters Market 2020 by Company, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024
A Smart Meter is usually an electronic device that records consumption of electric energy in intervals of an hour or less and communicates that information at least daily back to the utility for monitoring and billing. Smart meters enable two-way communication between the meter and the central system. Unlike home energy monitors, smart meters can gather data for remote reporting. Such an advanced metering infrastructure differs from traditional automatic meter reading in that it enables two-way communications with the meter.
Scope of the Report:
The largest smart meters markets have been North America, Europe and APAC (particularly China). And the market is supplied by a combination of large multinational firms and smaller local manufacturers. The leading global firms include Landis+Gyr (based in Switzerland but owned by Toshiba Corp. of Japan), GE Digital Energy (United States), Itron (United States), Aclara (United States), Elster Group (Germany), Sensus (United States) and Holley Metering (China), among others. These companies tend to compete against each other globally to supply most of the largest smart meter markets. In many markets, these leading global firms also face competition from local manufacturers. In China, for example, local manufacturers supply the bulk of the market.
The worldwide market for Smart Meters is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 9.4% over the next five years, will reach 13500 million US$ in 2024, from 7900 million US$ in 2019.
This report focuses on the Smart Meters in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
Landis+Gyr
Itron
GE Digital Energy
Siemens
Kamstrup
Sensus
Elster Group
Silver Spring Networks
Aclara
Nuri Telecom
Sagemcom
Trilliant
Iskraemeco
Echelon
Tantalus Systems
ZIV
Sanxing
Linyang Electronics
Wasion Group
Haixing Electrical
Techrise Electronics
Chintim Instruments
XJ Measurement & Control Meter
Clou Electronics
HND Electronics
Longi
Hengye Electronics
Holley Metering
Wellsun Electric Meter
Sunrise
Xiou International Group
Pax Electronic Technlogy
Huayi Electronics
Changyi Group
Gaoke
Shenzhen Kaifa Technology
Risesun Group
Banner
Bada Instruments
Jinling Intelligent Electric Meter
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
Single-phase smart meter
Three-phase smart meter
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Residential application
Commercial application
Industrial application
The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:
Chapter 1, to describe Smart Meters product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Smart Meters, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Smart Meters in 2017 and 2018.
Chapter 3, the Smart Meters competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
Chapter 4, the Smart Meters breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.
Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.
Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.
Chapter 12, Smart Meters market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.
Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Smart Meters sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.
Major Point of TOC:
Chapter One: Market Overview
Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles
Chapter Three: Global Smart Meters Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)
Chapter Four: Global Smart Meters Market Analysis by Regions
Chapter Five: North America Smart Meters by Country
Chapter Six: Europe Smart Meters by Country
Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Smart Meters by Country
Chapter Eight: South America Smart Meters by Country
Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Smart Meters by Countries
Chapter Ten: Global Smart Meters Market Segment by Type
Chapter Eleven: Global Smart Meters Market Segment by Application
Chapter Twelve: Smart Meters Market Forecast (2019-2024)
Chapter Thirteen: Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers
Chapter Fourteen: Research Findings and Conclusion
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
