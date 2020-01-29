Global Smart Meters Market 2020 by Company, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024

“arcognizance.com” has added latest research report on “Global Smart Meters Market”, this report helps to analyze top manufacturers, regions, revenue, price, and also covers Industry sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.

Sale, Discounts on Reports Check for [email protected] https://www.arcognizance.com/offers

A Smart Meter is usually an electronic device that records consumption of electric energy in intervals of an hour or less and communicates that information at least daily back to the utility for monitoring and billing. Smart meters enable two-way communication between the meter and the central system. Unlike home energy monitors, smart meters can gather data for remote reporting. Such an advanced metering infrastructure differs from traditional automatic meter reading in that it enables two-way communications with the meter.

Request Latest and Updated PDF Sample of Smart Meters Market [email protected] http://www.arcognizance.com/enquiry-sample/319678

Scope of the Report:

The largest smart meters markets have been North America, Europe and APAC (particularly China). And the market is supplied by a combination of large multinational firms and smaller local manufacturers. The leading global firms include Landis+Gyr (based in Switzerland but owned by Toshiba Corp. of Japan), GE Digital Energy (United States), Itron (United States), Aclara (United States), Elster Group (Germany), Sensus (United States) and Holley Metering (China), among others. These companies tend to compete against each other globally to supply most of the largest smart meter markets. In many markets, these leading global firms also face competition from local manufacturers. In China, for example, local manufacturers supply the bulk of the market.

The worldwide market for Smart Meters is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 9.4% over the next five years, will reach 13500 million US$ in 2024, from 7900 million US$ in 2019.

This report focuses on the Smart Meters in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Brief about Smart Meters Market Report with TOC @ http://www.arcognizance.com/report/global-smart-meters-market-2019-by-manufacturers-regions-type-and-application-forecast-to-2024

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Landis+Gyr

Itron

GE Digital Energy

Siemens

Kamstrup

Sensus

Elster Group

Silver Spring Networks

Aclara

Nuri Telecom

Sagemcom

Trilliant

Iskraemeco

Echelon

Tantalus Systems

ZIV

Sanxing

Linyang Electronics

Wasion Group

Haixing Electrical

Techrise Electronics

Chintim Instruments

XJ Measurement & Control Meter

Clou Electronics

HND Electronics

Longi

Hengye Electronics

Holley Metering

Wellsun Electric Meter

Sunrise

Xiou International Group

Pax Electronic Technlogy

Huayi Electronics

Changyi Group

Gaoke

Shenzhen Kaifa Technology

Risesun Group

Banner

Bada Instruments

Jinling Intelligent Electric Meter

Buy the [email protected] http://www.arcognizance.com/purchase/319678

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Single-phase smart meter

Three-phase smart meter

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Residential application

Commercial application

Industrial application

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Smart Meters product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Smart Meters, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Smart Meters in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Smart Meters competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Smart Meters breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Smart Meters market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Smart Meters sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Smart Meters Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

Chapter Four: Global Smart Meters Market Analysis by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Smart Meters by Country

Chapter Six: Europe Smart Meters by Country

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Smart Meters by Country

Chapter Eight: South America Smart Meters by Country

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Smart Meters by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Smart Meters Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Smart Meters Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Smart Meters Market Forecast (2019-2024)

Chapter Thirteen: Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

Chapter Fourteen: Research Findings and Conclusion

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

List of tables

List of Tables and Figures

Figure Smart Meters Picture

Table Product Specifications of Smart Meters

Figure Global Sales Market Share of Smart Meters by Types in 2018

Table Smart Meters Types for Major Manufacturers

Figure Single-phase smart meter Picture

Figure Three-phase smart meter Picture

Figure Smart Meters Sales Market Share by Applications in 2018

Figure Residential application Picture

Figure Commercial application Picture

Figure Industrial application Picture

Figure United States Smart Meters Revenue (Value) and Growth Rate (2014-2024)

Figure Canada Smart Meters Revenue (Value) and Growth Rate (2014-2024)

Figure Mexico Smart Meters Revenue (Value) and Growth Rate (2014-2024)

Figure Germany Smart Meters Revenue (Value) and Growth Rate (2014-2024)

Figure France Smart Meters Revenue (Value) and Growth Rate (2014-2024)

Figure UK Smart Meters Revenue (Value) and Growth Rate (2014-2024)

Figure Russia Smart Meters Revenue (Value) and Growth Rate (2014-2024)

Figure Italy Smart Meters Revenue (Value) and Growth Rate (2014-2024)

Figure China Smart Meters Revenue (Value) and Growth Rate (2014-2024)

Figure Japan Smart Meters Revenue (Value) and Growth Rate (2014-2024)

Figure Korea Smart Meters Revenue (Value) and Growth Rate (2014-2024)

Figure India Smart Meters Revenue (Value) and Growth Rate (2014-2024)

Figure Southeast Asia Smart Meters Revenue (Value) and Growth Rate (2014-2024), continued…

About Us:

Analytical Research Cognizance is an initiation in this new era of “analysis @ thought.” We are on a mission to replace the conventional research programs and give way to the latest methods and information for the organizations. We have created this hub of analytical research papers where you can get an access to the latest and the best research papers coming out from some reliable and budding research houses. After the advent of “new analytics” based on the data collection facilities of big data, the face of “business research facilities” has changed drastically.

Contact Us:

Matt Wilson

Manager – Global Sales

Analytical Research Cognizance

+1 (646) 434-7969, +91 90967 44448

[email protected]

http://www.arcognizance.com/

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald