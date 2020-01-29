Global Nuclear Imaging Devices And Equipment Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth Analysis By 2022

TheBusinessResearchCompany’s Nuclear Imaging Devices And Equipment Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The nuclear imaging devices and equipment market consists of sales of nuclear imaging devices and related services. Nuclear imaging devices and equipment are used in the diagnosis of radioactive substances in the patients. The key product types of the market include SPECT (single-photon emission computed tomography) systems (hybrid SPECT and standalone SPECT) and hybrid PET systems. These products are used in a wide range of medical applications including cardiology, obstetrics/gynecology, vascular, urology, and other medical applications.

Request a Sample Report At: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=2399&type=smp

The global nuclear imaging devices and equipment market was valued at about $3.3 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow to $3.76 billion at a CAGR of 3.3% through 2022.

In 2018, North America was the largest region in the nuclear imaging devices and equipment market. The nuclear imaging devices and equipment market in Asia Pacific is forecasted to register the highest CAGR during 2018-2023.

View purchase options for this report https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/purchaseoptions.aspx?id=2399

The present study exhibits the trends and market dynamics of the Nuclear Imaging Devices And Equipment market in major countries – USA, China, Germany, Brazil, Japan, UK, Spain, Russia, France, Australia, Italy, India and rest of the world. The report also includes the study of the current issues with consumers and various future opportunities for the market.

Companies in the nuclear imaging devices and equipment market are using hybrid imaging technologies such as positron emission tomography/computed tomography (PET/CT), single-photon emission computed tomography/computed tomography (SPECT/CT), and positron emission tomography/magnetic resonance imaging (PET/MRI) for nuclear medical imaging. These hybrid systems provide precise images with better resolution, and both morphological and physiological information in just one instance of testing. For instance, a SPECT/CT system for skeletal evaluation offers accurate localization and improves the specificity of information provided by CT.

Some of the major players involved in the Nuclear Imaging Devices And Equipment market are Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation, Neusoft Medical Systems Co., Ltd., SurgicEye GmbH, Siemens Healthineers and GE Healthcare.

Check our blog for more information at http://blog.tbrc.info/

About Us:

The Business Research Company is a Business Intelligence Company which excels in company, market and consumer research. It has offices in the UK, the US and India and a network of trained researchers in 15 countries globally.

Contact Information:

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: [email protected]

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald