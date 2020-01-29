Global Magnetic Resonance Imaging Devices And Equipment Market Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast (2020-2022)

TheBusinessResearchCompany’s Magnetic Resonance Imaging Devices And Equipment Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The magnetic resource imaging devices and equipment market consists of sales of magnetic resource imaging systems devices and equipment and related services. Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) systems are imaging machines used to form pictures of inflammation or infection in an organ, degenerative diseases, strokes, musculoskeletal disorders, tumors, and other irregularities that exist in tissue or organs in a body. MRI systems use a fixed or static magnetic field and radio frequency signals to visualize anatomy, tissue characteristics, vascular flow, chemical composition of tissues, and perfusion and diffusion of tissues.

The global magnetic resonance imaging devices and equipment market was valued at about $7.6 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow to $9.34 billion at a CAGR of 5.3% through 2022.

In 2018, North America was the largest region in the magnetic resonance imaging devices and equipment market. This region is expected to remain the largest during the next five years. The magnetic resonance imaging devices and equipment market in Asia Pacific is forecasted to register the highest CAGR during 2018-2023.

The present study exhibits the trends and market dynamics of the Magnetic Resonance Imaging Devices And Equipment market in major countries – USA, China, Germany, Brazil, Japan, UK, Spain, Russia, France, Australia, Italy, India and rest of the world. The report also includes the study of the current issues with consumers and various future opportunities for the market.

Companies in the magnetic resonance imaging devices and equipment market are increasingly investing in advanced MRI imaging technologies to enhance their diagnosis and to reduce orders for rescans. The advanced MRI systems such as Multi contract MRI scanners, silent MRI Scanning technologies and others allow radiologists to modify patient’s image contrast after scanning, which is not possible with conventional imaging systems. For instance, in October 2017, the FDA cleared the first 7T MRI system, The Magnetom Terra from Siemens Healthineers, to strengthen the static magnetic field in the USA. Companies in the industry are collaborating to enhance technological advancements in the MRI systems and devices market. In September 2016, GE Healthcare collaborated with SyntheticMR AB to launch MAGiC (MAGnetic resonance image Compilation) software, the industry’s multi-contrast MRI system.

Some of the major players involved in the Magnetic Resonance Imaging Devices And Equipment market are Siemens Healthineers, GE Healthcare, Philips Healthcare, Hitachi Ltd. and Canon Medical Systems.

