Global Hydraulic Hose Market 2020 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024
“arcognizance.com” has added latest research report on “Global Hydraulic Hose Market”, this report helps to analyze top manufacturers, regions, revenue, price, and also covers Industry sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.
A Hydraulic Hose is a synthetic rubber hose, which can withhold high pressure. The hydraulic hose is mainly used to transmit fluid power or fluid within hydraulic machinery. A hydraulic hose is consisting of an inner rubber protection layer, middle rubber layer, steel wire spiral layer and external rubber cover. The inner rubber protection layer resistant to liquids and protects the steel wire spiral layer from corrosion. The external rubber cover protects the steel wire spiral layer against damage. While the steel wire spiral layer plays a role like bones of human.
Scope of the Report:
For industry structure analysis, the Hydraulic Hose industry is not concentrated. These manufacturers range from large multinational corporations to small privately owned companies compete in this industry. The top five producers account for about 49 % of the revenue market. Regionally, Asia-Pacific is the biggest sales value area, also the leader in the whole Hydraulic Hose industry.
Asia-Pacific occupied 41.86% of the sales market in 2017. It is followed by Europe and North America, which respectively account for around 22.78% and 20.54% of the global total industry. Other countries have a smaller amount of sales.
For price trend analysis, a key variable in the performance of Hydraulic Hose producers is raw material costs, specifically the speed at which any increase can be passed through to customers.
For forecast, the global Hydraulic Hose revenue would keep increasing with annual growth rate with 5~7%. We tend to believe that this industry still has a good future, considering the current demand of Hydraulic Hose.
The worldwide market for Hydraulic Hose is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.0% over the next five years, will reach 2410 million US$ in 2024, from 1700 million US$ in 2019.
This report focuses on the Hydraulic Hose in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
Parker
Manuli
Alfagomma
Yokohama Rubber
Gates
Bridgestone
Eaton
Semperit
HANSA-FLEX
Sumitomo Riko
Continental
RYCO
Kurt
LETONE-FLEX
Dagong
YuTong
Ouya Hose
Jintong
JingBo
Yuelong
Luohe YiBo
Hengyu
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
Spiral wire hydraulic hose
Wire braided hydraulic hose
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Engineering Machinery
Mining Industry
Industrial
Others
The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:
Chapter 1, to describe Hydraulic Hose product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Hydraulic Hose, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Hydraulic Hose in 2017 and 2018.
Chapter 3, the Hydraulic Hose competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
Chapter 4, the Hydraulic Hose breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.
Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.
Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.
Chapter 12, Hydraulic Hose market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.
Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Hydraulic Hose sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.
Major Point of TOC:
Chapter One: Market Overview
Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles
Chapter Three: Global Hydraulic Hose Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)
Chapter Four: Global Hydraulic Hose Market Analysis by Regions
Chapter Five: North America Hydraulic Hose by Country
Chapter Six: Europe Hydraulic Hose by Country
Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Hydraulic Hose by Country
Chapter Eight: South America Hydraulic Hose by Country
Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Hydraulic Hose by Countries
Chapter Ten: Global Hydraulic Hose Market Segment by Type
Chapter Eleven: Global Hydraulic Hose Market Segment by Application
Chapter Twelve: Hydraulic Hose Market Forecast (2019-2024)
Chapter Thirteen: Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers
Chapter Fourteen: Research Findings and Conclusion
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
