Global Diagnostic And Monitoring Ophthalmic Devices And Equipment Market Report 2020 | Industry Growth, Trends And Forecast

The Business Research Company’s Diagnostic And Monitoring Ophthalmic Devices And Equipment Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The global diagnostic and monitoring ophthalmic devices and equipment market was valued at about $1 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow to $1.29 billion at a CAGR of 6.6% through 2022. In 2018, North America was the largest region in the diagnostic and monitoring ophthalmic devices and equipment market, followed by Europe. The diagnostic and monitoring ophthalmic devices and equipment market in Asia Pacific is forecasted to register the highest CAGR during 2018-2023.

The diagnostic and monitoring ophthalmic devices and equipment market consists of sales of diagnostic and monitoring ophthalmic devices and equipment and related services. Diagnostic and monitoring ophthalmic devices and equipment are used for the diagnosis and monitoring of diseases related to the retina and cornea by measuring affix lenses and refractive errors. These devices also help to identify the power of intra ocular lens (IOLs) and analyze the visual field. Ophthalmic diagnostic and monitoring devices include ultrasound imaging systems, optical coherence tomography scanners, ophthalmoscopes, corneal topographers, specular microscopes, slit lamps, fundus cameras, anomaloscope, haploscope, ophthalmic lens gauge, stereopsis measuring Instrument, retinoscopes, stereoscope and others.

Major players in the diagnostic and monitoring ophthalmic devices and equipment market are Carl Zeiss Meditec, Alcon, Bausch + Lomb, Haag-Streit and Topcon Corporation.

Markets Covered: 1) By Product Type: Optical coherence tomographers, Ophthalmic ultrasound imaging systems, Fundus cameras, OphthalmoScopes, Keratometers, Specular microScopes., Tonometers, Slit Lamps, RetinoScopes, Others(Dioptometers, Optotype projector, Perimeters, and Biometers,Pachymeters,Autorefractors/phoropters,Corneal topographers,Wavefront abberometers,Wavefront abberometers) 2) By End User: Hospitals, Clinics, Diagnostic Laboratories, Research Centers 3) By Application: Retinal evaluation, Glaucoma detection and monitoring, Surgical evaluation, General examine, Intraoperative devices, Refraction equipment

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA

Regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

