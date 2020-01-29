Global Dental Diagnostic Imaging Devices And Equipment Market Size, Trends, Drivers, Growth, Opportunities Report 2022 Forecast

The Business Research Company’s Dental Diagnostic Imaging Devices And Equipment Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The global dental diagnostic imaging devices and equipment market was valued at about $1.9 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow to $2.45 billion at a CAGR of 6.6% through 2022. The dental diagnostic imaging devices and equipment market has been geographically segmented into North America, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, South America and Middle East & Africa. The North American market is the largest market for dental diagnostic imaging devices and equipment and is expected to continue to be the largest market during the forecast period.

The dental diagnostic imaging devices and equipment market consists of sales of dental diagnostic imaging devices and equipment. The dental diagnostic imaging devices use technology that creates visual representation of the inner body of tooth for clinical analysis. These devices are used for better analysis of dental problems such as tooth decay, tooth erosion and gum disease.

Major players in the dental diagnostic imaging devices and equipment market are Carestream Health, Inc. (US), Fujifilm Holdings Corporation (Japan), Hitachi Medical Corporation (Japan), Siemens Healthcare (Germany) and GE Healthcare (U.S.).

The growing awareness on dental health care has led to demand for proper healthcare system with upgraded devices. The dental diagnostic imaging devices help to meet the oral healthcare demands of people and will drive the market growth. These imaging devices helps to reduce shorten the recovery time for a patient and also result in less pain when compared to earlier methods of diagnosing dental problems. According to Adults Oral Health & Well-being Survey, 85% Americans believe that oral health is extremely important among which only 15% were satisfied with their current oral health. This indicates that people look for better dental care now and are aware of the importance of oral healthcare.

Markets Covered: 1) By Method: Intraoral Imaging , Extraoral Imaging 2) By end users: Hospitals, Dental Clinics, Forensic Labs, Others 3) Technology: X-Ray Systems, Dental Cone Beam Computed Tomography, Magnetic Resonance Imaging, Others

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA

Regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

