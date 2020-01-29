Global Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners Devices And Equipment Market By Leading Key Players, Opportunities and Strategies to 2022 By TBRC

TheBusinessResearchCompany’s Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners Devices And Equipment Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The Computed Tomography (CT) scanners devices and equipment market consists of sales of computed tomography (CT) scanners devices and equipment and related services. Computed tomography (CT) scanners are used in the diagnosis of various diseases including cancer, bone related diseases, cardiovascular diseases, gynecological diseases, urological diseases, and other diseases. CT scanners use computer-controlled X-rays to create images of the body. A CT scan is a three-dimensional method of scanning. The key product types include low end segment (single and dual slice CT scanners), mid end segment (multi slice scanners), and high end slice segment (open versions, and cardiac CT scanners).

The global computed tomography (ct) scanners devices and equipment market was valued at about $6.9 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow to $8.04 billion at a CAGR of 3.9% through 2022.

In 2017, North America was the largest region in the computed tomography (CT) scanners devices and equipment market, followed by Asia Pacific. During the forecast period, the computed tomography (CT) scanners devices and equipment market in Asia Pacific is forecasted to register the highest CAGR.

The present study exhibits the trends and market dynamics of the Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners Devices And Equipment market in major countries – USA, China, Germany, Brazil, Japan, UK, Spain, Russia, France, Australia, Italy, India and rest of the world. The report also includes the study of the current issues with consumers and various future opportunities for the market.

Companies in the industry are integrating medical imaging with healthcare IT technology by providing digital access to improve patient safety, enhance healthcare facility and save patient time and money. The data from CT scans are being integrated with an image processing and communicating system such as picture archiving and communication system (PACS), that brings CT images from multiple systems into one interface. This enables radiologists to securely store, digitally transmit electronic images and clinically-relevant reports, and make use of a comprehensive database of images in order to give an accurate diagnosis. These are increasingly incorporated and used for clinical analysis, diagnosis and treatment in departments such as radiology, nuclear medicine imaging, cardiology, pathology, oncology and dermatology. For example, Carestream health is a company that makes PACS (Picture archiving communication system) machines that integrates images from different sources under one interface. An agreement has signed by Philips to acquire Carestream health in March 2019.

Some of the major players involved in the Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners Devices And Equipment market are GE Healthcare, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Hitachi Ltd., Siemens and Canon Medical Systems Corporation.

