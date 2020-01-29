Global Cloud Computing Market Size, Share, Technology, Included Features, Cost, Revenue, Manufacturers, Region, Applications and Forecast 2020 to 2024
“arcognizance.com” has added latest research report on “Global Cloud Computing Market”, this report helps to analyze top companies, regions, revenue, price, and also covers Industry sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.
Cloud Computing is a term that describes a broad range of technology services. It is often described as a stack (see diagram below), as a response to the broad range of services built on top of one another under the moniker “Cloud”.
Scope of the Report:
Global giant manufactures mainly distributed in U.S.. The manufacturers in U.S. have a long history and unshakable status in this field. Manufacturers such as Amazon Web Services and Microsoft Azure have relative higher level of product’s quality. As to Germany, SAP has become as a global leader. In Cina, Aliyun leads the technology development.
In the international market, the marketing channels characteristic differ from company to company. The giant companies are more likely to set their own big agents in some major countries and regions taking charge of regional business building their international market position. Companies in developing countries such as China, in contrast, put more effort on native and domestic market, their product quality is not advanced enough when comparing with leading companies.
Company mergers and acquisitions, and inter-companies cooperation have occurred for development and growth. As the downstream consumption usually follows with developed and rapid economic growth areas, the developed areas’ company now put more effort to underdevelopment regions these years.
This industry is affected by the economy and policy, so it’s important to put an eye to economic indexes and leaders’ prefer. With the global economic recovery, more and more people get used to the cloud computing, especially in underdevelopment regions that have a large population and fast economic growth, the need of cloud computing will increase.
The global Cloud Computing market is valued at 36700 million USD in 2018 and is Expected to Reach 182300 Million USD by The End of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 30.6% between 2019 and 2024.
The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.
North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Cloud Computing.
Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.
This report studies the Cloud Computing market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Cloud Computing market by product type and applications/end industries.
Market Segment by Companies, this report covers
Amazon Web Services
Microsoft Azure
IBM
Aliyun
Google Cloud Platform
Salesforce
Rackspace
SAP
Oracle
Vmware
DELL
EMC
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
Infrastructure as a service (IaaS)
Platform as a Service (PaaS)
Software as a Service (SaaS)
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Government
Small and Medium sized enterprises
Large enterprises
Major Point from TOC:
Chapter One: Cloud Computing Market Overview
Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles
Chapter Three: Global Cloud Computing Market Competition, by Players
Chapter Four: Global Cloud Computing Market Size by Regions
Chapter Five: North America Cloud Computing Revenue by Countries
Chapter Six: Europe Cloud Computing Revenue by Countries
Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Cloud Computing Revenue by Countries
Chapter Eight: South America Cloud Computing Revenue by Countries
Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Cloud Computing by Countries
Chapter Ten: Global Cloud Computing Market Segment by Type
Chapter Eleven: Global Cloud Computing Market Segment by Application
Chapter Twelve: Global Cloud Computing Market Size Forecast (2018-2023)
Chapter Thirteen: Research Findings and Conclusion
Chapter Fourteen: Appendix
List of Tables and Figures
Figure Cloud Computing Picture
Table Product Specifications of Cloud Computing
Table Global Cloud Computing and Revenue (Million USD) Market Split by Product Type
Figure Global Cloud Computing Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018
Figure Infrastructure as a service (IaaS) Picture
Figure Platform as a Service (PaaS) Picture
Figure Software as a Service (SaaS) Picture
Table Global Cloud Computing Revenue (Million USD) by Application (2014-2024)
Figure Cloud Computing Revenue Market Share by Applications in 2018
Figure Government Picture
Figure Small and Medium sized enterprises Picture
Figure Large enterprises Picture
Table Global Market Cloud Computing Revenue (Million USD) Comparison by Regions 2014-2024
Figure North America Cloud Computing Revenue (Million USD) and Growth Rate (2014-2024)
Figure Europe Cloud Computing Revenue (Million USD) and Growth Rate (2014-2024)
Figure Asia-Pacific Cloud Computing Revenue (Million USD) and Growth Rate (2014-2024)
Figure South America Cloud Computing Revenue (Million USD) and Growth Rate (2014-2024)
Figure Middle East and Africa Cloud Computing Revenue (Million USD) and Growth Rate (2014-2024)
Figure Global Cloud Computing Revenue (Million USD) and Growth Rate (2014-2024)
Table Amazon Web Services Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
Table Amazon Web Services Cloud Computing Type and Applications
Table Amazon Web Services Cloud Computing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
Table Microsoft Azure Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
Table Microsoft Azure Cloud Computing Type and Applications
Table Microsoft Azure Cloud Computing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
Table IBM Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
Table IBM Cloud Computing Type and Applications
Table IBM Cloud Computing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018), continued…
