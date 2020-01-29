Genomics Personalized Health Market – Overview on Future Threats by 2025
Genomics Personalized Health , at its own recently published Market research, gives an understanding of the different facets of the sector. The analysis of the Genomics Personalized Health market defines the data and throws light. Even the supply-side and demand-side styles are monitored to provide a very clear picture of the industry scenario across geographies.
According to the research, the market is anticipated to Attain a price of ~US$XX by the close of 2019 and grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period (2019-2029). The parameters that are most likely to boost the rise of the market in the upcoming decade are discussed in the report.
Key Players Mentioned in this Report are:
The report profiles key manufacturers in the Genomics Personalized Health market based on various characteristics such as company details, SWOT analysis, strategic overview, financials, and business overview. Major players profiled in this report include QIAGEN, Illumina, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. ,F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Lonza Group, INVITAE Corporation, Genetic Technologies Limited, Interleukin Genetics Inc., Eastern Biotech and Life Sciences, DNA Genotek Inc. (Subsidiary of OraSure Technologies, Inc.),uBiome, Inc., and XCode Life Sciences Private Limited.
The global Genomics Personalized Health market has been segmented as follows:
Genomics Personalized Health Market, by Technology
- NGS platforms
- RT-PCR
- Microarray
- Sequencing and genetic analyzers
- Others
Genomics Personalized Health Market, by Test Type
- Oncology testing
- Infectious disease testing
- Orphan disease testing
- Autoimmune disease testing
- Obstetrics testing
- Others
Genomics Personalized Health Market, By End-User
- Academics & Research Institutes
- Diagnostic Centers
- Others
Genomics Personalized Health Market, by Geography
North America
- U.S.
- Canada
Europe
- Germany
- U.K.
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
- Japan
- China
- India
- Australia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
