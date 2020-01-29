GaN Power Devices Market Expected to Expand at a Steady CAGR through 2027

A thorough study of the competitive landscape of the global GaN Power Devices Market has been given, presenting insights into the company profiles, financial status, recent developments, mergers and acquisitions, and the SWOT analysis. This research report will give a clear idea to readers about the overall market scenario to further decide on this market projects.

This report provides detailed historical analysis of global market for GaN Power Devices from 2014-2019, and provides extensive market forecasts from 2019-2025 by region country and subsectors. It covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, historical growth and future perspectives in the GaN Power Devices market

Increasing research and development initiatives in GaN substrate is also responsible for the growth of the Japan GaN power devices market. Due to features of GaN technology such as high breakdown voltage, high switching frequency and miniaturisation, demand for GaN power devices has been increasing and continuous research is being done by research centres in Japan in order to determine and increase efficiencies of GaN. For example, a few years ago, a team of researchers from the Institute of Industrial Science at the University of Tokyo developed a new technology for creating GaN LEDs on the glass substrate. With the help of this development, manufacturing costs can be cut down along with actualising OLED light panels.

Shrink path of semiconductor power devices is one of the main factors restraining the growth of the GaN power devices market in Japan

One of the factors hampering the growth of the Gallium Nitride power devices market is the shrinking path of semiconductor power devices. With increasing high current density in GaN devices, problems related to existing assembly and interconnect technologies are increasing. The major problems include low impedance interconnects, higher thermal resistance and lower thermal capacitance per chip demanding higher chip temperature and better thermal interconnects. The need to handle higher current densities per package and the same heat flow coming from smaller footprints to be removed from the ambient environment is also growing. These factors continue to remain a challenge for the GaN power devices market in Japan. In terms of value, the Japan GaN power devices market registered a CAGR of 17.8% from 2012–2016 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 23.1% from 2017–2027. In 2017, the Japan GaN power devices market is expected to be valued at more than US$ 100 Mn and is projected to reach more than US$ 800 Mn by the end of 2027. The GaN power devices market in Japan is expected to represent incremental opportunity of a little more than US$ 700 Mn between 2017 and 2027. The Japan regional market is projected to be the most attractive market in the global GaN power devices market during the forecast period in terms of value. However, in terms of year on year growth, the Latin America GaN power devices market will register high Y-o-Y growth rates throughout the forecast period.

