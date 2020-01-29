Future of Gin Reviewed in a New Study

The “Gin Market” globally is a standout amongst the most emergent and astoundingly approved sectors. This worldwide market has been developing at a higher pace with the development of imaginative frameworks and a developing end-client tendency.

Gin market reports deliver insight and expert analysis into key consumer trends and behaviour in marketplace, in addition to an overview of the market data and key brands.

market segmentation on the basis of product type such as premium & luxury and economy. Apart from this, the market is also segmented by different zones such as North, East, West and South. It provides a market outlook for 2015–2025 and sets the forecast within the context of the gin market ecosystem.

All the above sections, by product type and by region, evaluate the present scenario and the growth prospects in the India gin market for the period 2015 –2025. We have considered 2014 as the base year and provided data for the trailing 12 months.

To calculate the gin market size, we have considered revenue generated from the sale of economy and premium & luxury gin products. The forecast presented here assesses the total revenue by value across the gin market. In order to offer an accurate forecast, we started by sizing the current market, which forms the basis of how the gin market would develop in the future. Given the characteristics of the market, we triangulated the outcome of three different types of analyses, based on supply side, consumer spending and economic envelope. However, forecasting the market in terms of gin segments and regions is more a matter of quantifying expectations and identifying opportunities rather than rationalising them after the forecast has been completed. To calculate the gin market by volume, we have considered the average prices of gin in all the four regions.

In addition, it is imperative to note that in an ever-fluctuating Indian economy, we not only conduct forecasts in terms of CAGR, but also analyse on the basis of key parameters, such as year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth, to understand the predictability of the market and to identify the right opportunities across the gin market in the country.

As previously highlighted, the India gin market is split into a number of segments. All segments the gin market are analysed in terms of Basis Point Share (BPS) to understand individual segments’ relative contributions to market growth. This detailed level of information is important for the identification of various key trends in the gin market.

Another key feature of this report is the analysis of gin market by product type in terms of absolute dollar. This is traditionally overlooked while forecasting the market. However, absolute dollar opportunity is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a sales and delivery perspective in the India gin market.

To identify the key segments in terms of growth, FMI Insights developed the gin market attractiveness index. The resulting index should help providers identify real market opportunities. Besides this, the company has also provided a section on prominent gin brands, distilleries in the country and raw material scenario to provide a better understanding of this market.

In the final section of the report, gin market competitive landscape is included to provide report audiences with a dashboard view, based on categories of providers in the value chain, their presence in gin product portfolio and key differentiators. Key categories of providers covered in the report are gin manufacturers. This section is primarily designed to provide clients with an objective & detailed comparative assessment of key providers specific to a segment in the gin market value chain. Report audiences can gain segment-specific vendor insights to identify and evaluate key competitors based on in-depth assessment of their capabilities and success in the gin marketplace. Key players covered in the report are United Spirits Limited, Tilaknagar Industries Limited, Jagatjit Industries Limited, Radico Khaitan Limited, Mohan Meakin Limited, Globus Spirits Ltd., Deejay Distilleries Pvt Limited, and SNHL India Pvt Limited.

Key Segments Covered

By Gin Market

Product Type Economy Segment Premium & Luxury Segment



Key Regions Covered

North India

East India

West India

South India

Key Companies

United Spirits Limited

Tilaknagar Industries Limited

Jagatjit Industries Limited

Radico Khaitan Limited

Mohan Meakin Limited

Globus Spirits Ltd.

SNHL India Private Limited

Deejay Distilleries Private Limited

