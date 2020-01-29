Fresh Onions and Shallots Market Growth, Trends, Absolute Opportunity and Value Chain 2017 to 2022

Fresh Onions and Shallots Market – From Fact.MR’s Viewpoint

This Fresh Onions and Shallots Market study considers 2018 as the base year, 2019 as the estimated year, and 2017 to 2022 as the forecast timeframe.

Competitive Landscape Analysis – Global Fresh Onions and Shallots Market

Fact.MR’s report titled ‘Fresh Onions and Shallots Market Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Market insights 2017 to 2022’ provides a detailed competitive scenario analysis, assaying critical insights on the key market leaders, along with their company profiles, key product developments, key financials, and expansion strategies. Key market players identified in the report on global fresh onions and shallots market include Avantha Holdings Limited, T&G GLOBAL, Vladam, River Point Farms, Murakami Produce Company LLC, Snake River Produce, Gills Onions, and JC Watson Company. During the forecast, Fact.MR foresees key players focusing on offering variety, expanding the sweet onion category, and targeting the health-conscious consumers with health-based information displayed on packaging. With a merger in 2017, Murakami Produce Company and Baker Packing became one of the largest onion shippers in the United States. Snake River Produce, specializing in Spanish onions, invested in a 30,000-square-foot packing shed featuring automatic palletizers and a larger production base.

About the Report – Global Fresh Onions and Shallots Market

Fact.MR, in its report on global fresh onions and shallots market, offers actionable insights for an assessment period of five years, from 2017-2022. The report includes key market dynamics anticipated to drive the market in the coming years. New product development (NPD) with a focus on sweet-tasting onions and facility expansion to cater to the growing demand for fresh onions and shallots will remain a key strategy among market leaders, through 2022. The global fresh onions and shallot market is anticipated to record a robust growth throughout the CAGR.

