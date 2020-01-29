Forklift Trucks Market : Global Trends, Analysis and Forecast 2017 – 2025

As per a recent report Researching the market, the Forklift Trucks market is expected to witness a CAGR growth of ~XX% within the forecast period (2019-2029) and reach at a value of US$ by the end of 2029. What’s more, the macro economic and micro elements which are predicted to influence the trajectory of the market are studied in the market study.

The report segments the global forklift truck market on the basis of criteria such as type, technology, and geography. Based on type, the market has been segmented into warehouse forklift truck and counterbalance forklift truck. Based on technology, the global forklift truck market is segmented into electric-powered and internal combustion engine powered. Presently, the segment of counterbalance forklifts accounts for the dominant share in the overall market, thanks to their ability to maneuver easily and availability of different variants of engines powering these machines.

Geographically, the market for forklift trucks has been examined for regions such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The market in Asia Pacific is presently the leading contributor of revenue to the global market, thanks chiefly to the expansive and steadily growing building construction and infrastructure development industry in the region. The region is estimated to remain at the helm of most promising opportunities for the market in the future years and is expected to also advance as a key manufacturer of these machines.

Global Forklift Trucks Market: Competitive Dynamics

It has been noted that the global forklift truck market features a largely competitive vendor landscape owing to the presence of only a handful of large vendors and several small-scale companies. Companies compete on the basis of product features, product costing, and their capability of reaching emerging economies, which are currently the most promising consumers for the market. To outperform peers, companies are more focused on the development of technologically more advanced and automated machineries.

Some of the leading companies in the market are HYTSU Group, Anhui Forklift Group Co., Hyster-Yale Material Handling, Jungheinrich group, Doosan Industrial Vehicles, Godrej & Boyce, HUBTEX Maschinenbau, Hyundai Heavy Industries, CLARK, Mitsubishi Caterpillar Forklift America, Toyota Industries, Komatsu, Combilift, Hangcha Group, Tailift Group, and UniCarriers.

