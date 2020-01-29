Food Flavors Market: Key Facts and Forecast Predictions Presented Until 2025

Global Food Flavors Market

By Origin (Synthetic, Natural), By Type (Fruits and Nuts, Chocolate, Vanilla, Others), By Application (Savory & Snacks, Dairy & Frozen Products, Beverages, Bakery & Confectionery), Others, By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World). and Market Size, Status and Forecast to 2025

Market Overview:

The Global Food Flavors Market was valued at USD 12.33 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 6.92 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 11.35% from 2017 to 2025.

The five tastes that are universally accepted are sweet, bitter, sour, salty and savory. There are numerous food additives added to the food and beverages to make the products look more appealing and tastier. Natural and synthetic are the two flavors that food is segmented into. A mixture of volatile chemicals are used to prepare different kinds of flavors. Apart from food industry, flavors are also used in oral care industries and pharmaceuticals.

Sample Infographics:

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Rising demand for healthy food items (Clean Label Products).

1.2 Ready to eat meals can increase among different consumers.

1.3 Better technology and innovative ideas.

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Health issues related to natural and synthetic flavors.

2.2 Low availability of natural flavors in the market.

Market Segmentation:

The Food Flavors Market is segmented on the basis of origin, application, type and region.

1. By Origin:

1.1 Synthetic

1.2 Natural

2. By Type :

2.1 Fruits and Nuts

2.2 Chocolate

2.3 Vanilla

2.4 Others

3. By Application:

3.1 Savory & Snacks

3.2 Dairy & Frozen Products

3.3 Beverages

3.4 Bakery & Confectionery

3.5 Others.

4. By Region:

4.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

4.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

4.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

4.4 Rest of World

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Wild Flavors GmbH

2. Symrise AG

3. V. Mane Fils SA

4. Frutarom Industries Ltd.

5. Firmenich SA

6. Givaudan SA

7. Takasago International Corporation

8. Kerry Group PLC

9. Sensient Technologies Corporation

10. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF VERIFIED MARKET RESEARCH:

Research study on the Global Food Flavors Market was performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

To know more about the research methodology of verified market research and other aspects of the research study, kindly get in touch with our sales team.

About Kenneth Research:

Kenneth Research provides market research reports to different individuals, industries, associations and organizations with an aim of helping them to take prominent decisions. Our research library comprises of more than 10,000 research reports provided by more than 15 market research publishers across different industries. Our collection of market research solutions covers both macro level as well as micro level categories with relevant and suitable market research titles. As a global market research reselling firm, Kenneth Research provides significant analysis on various markets with pure business intelligence and consulting services on different industries across the globe. In addition to that, our internal research team always keep a track on the international and domestic market for any economic changes impacting the products’ demand, growth and opportunities for new and existing players.

