Film Adhesives Market Overview And In-Depth Analysis With Top Key Players 2017 – 2025

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, ” Film Adhesives Market by Resin Type (Cyanate Ester, Epoxy, Acrylic, and Others), End-User Industry (Aerospace, Electrical & Electronics, Consumer, Automotive & Transportation, and Others), and Application (Labels, Tapes, Graphics, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017 – 2025″.

The global market size of film adhesives market is $XX million in 2016 with XX CAGR, and it is expected to reach $XX million by the end of 2025 with a CAGR of XX% from 2017 to 2025.

The key players operating in the market include BASF SE, Dow Chemical, Henkel AG & Company, H.B. Fuller, 3M, Arkema, Bostik, Cytec, Solvay Group, Gluetex GmbH, Bayer AG, Gurit, Presco, DuPont, and HMT Manufacturing. Other players in the value chain analysis (and not included in the report) include Bostik, Cosmo Films Ltd., SNS Films, Vibac Group S.p.A., and Tekni-Plex Inc.

Key Benefits for Film Adhesives Market:

Porters five forces analysis helps analyze the potential of buyers and suppliers and the competitive scenario of the industry for strategy building.

The report outlines the current trends and future scenario of the film adhesive market from 2017 to 2025 to understand the prevailing opportunities and potential investment pockets.

An in-depth analysis of the current R&D within the market is provided along with the key dynamic factors.

The key drivers, restrains, and opportunities and their detailed impact analysis are elucidated in the study.

The profiles of the key players along with their key strategic developments are enlisted in the report.

Film Adhesives Key Market Segments:

By Resin Type

Epoxy

Cyanate Ester

Acrylic

Others

By End-User Industry

Electrical & Electronics

Aerospace

Automotive & Transportation

Consumer

Others

By Application

Tapes

Labels

Graphics

Others

By Region

North America S.Canada Mexico

Europe UK Germany France Spain Italy Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific China India Japan South Africa Australia Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA Brazil Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of LAMEA



