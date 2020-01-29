Fiberglass Market Revenue To Rise Substantially Owing To Increasing End-Use Adoption 2019 – 2026
According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Fiberglass Market by Type (S-glass, R-glass, D-glass, C-glass, E-CR glass, A-glass, and E-glass), Application (Bathtubs, Boats, Aircraft, Roofing, and Others) and End User (HVAC, Automotive Manufacturing, Orthopedics, Construction, Sporting Equipment, Manufacturing, And Telecommunications): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026”.
The global market size of fiberglass market is $XX million in 2018 with XX CAGR, and it is expected to reach $XX million by the end of 2026 with a CAGR of XX% from 2019 to 2026.
Some key players operating in this market include Fiberglass Fabricators, Phelps, Fibre Glast Developments Corp., POLSER ?effaf Çat? Örtüleri San. ve Tic. A.?., PPG Industries, Inc., Nippon Electric Glass Co. Ltd., PFG Fiber Glass (Kunshan) Co., Ltd., Asahi Fiber Glass Co., Ltd., Saint-Gobain Vetrotex, Jushi Group Co., Ltd., Glassfibre & Allied Industries, and others.
Key Benefits for Fiberglass Market:
- Porter’s five force analysis helps to analyze the potential of buyers & suppliers and the competitive scenario of the industry for strategy building.
- The report outlines the current fiberglass market trends and future scenario of the market size from 2018 to 2026 to understand the prevailing opportunities and potential investment pockets. The market is forecasted for 2019-2026.
- Major countries in the region have been mapped according to their individual revenue contribution to the regional market.
- The key drivers, restraints, and market opportunities and their detailed impact analysis are elucidated in the study.
- The fiberglass market analysis covers in-depth information of major industry participants.
Fiberglass Market Segments:
By type
- S-Glass
- R-Glass
- D-Glass
- C-Glass
- E-Cr Glass
- A-Glass
- E-Glass Gaskets
By Application
- Bathtubs
- Boats
- Aircraft
- Roofing
- Others
- End-users
- HVAC
- Automotive Manufacturing
- Orthopedics
- Construction
- Sporting Equipment Manufacturing
- Telecommunications
By Region
- North America
- S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- UK
- Germany
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Australia
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- LAMEA
- Brazil
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Rest of LAMEA
