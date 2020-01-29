Endoscopy Ultrasound Market– Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2028
In 2029, the Endoscopy Ultrasound market is spectated to surpass ~US$ xx Mn/Bn with a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period. The Endoscopy Ultrasound market clicked a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018. Region is expected to account for a significant market share, where the Endoscopy Ultrasound market size is projected to inflate with a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period.
In the Endoscopy Ultrasound market research study, 2018 is considered as the base year, and 2019-2029 is considered as the forecast period to predict the market size. Important regions emphasized in the report include region 1 (country 1, country2), region 2 (country 1, country2), and region 3 (country 1, country2).
Global Endoscopy Ultrasound market report on the basis of market players
The report examines each Endoscopy Ultrasound market player according to its market share, production footprint, and growth rate. SWOT analysis of the players (strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats) has been covered in this report. Further, the Endoscopy Ultrasound market study depicts the recent launches, agreements, R&D projects, and business strategies of the market players including
companies profiled in the endoscopy ultrasound market are Olympus Corporation, FUJIFILM Corporation, PENTAX Medical (HOYA Corporation), CONMED Corporation, Medtronic, Esaote SpA, Cook, Boston Scientific Corporation, and Medi-Globe Corporation.
The global endoscopy ultrasound market has been segmented as follows:
Endoscopy Ultrasound Market, by Product
- Endoscopes
- Ultrasound Probes
- Ultrasonic Processors
- Imaging Systems
- Needles
- Accessories
Endoscopy Ultrasound Market, by Application
- Oncology
- Upper GI Oncology
- Lower GI Oncology
- Pancreatic Conditions
- Others
Endoscopy Ultrasound Market, by Technology
- Radial Scanning
- Linear Scanning
Endoscopy Ultrasound Market, by Procedure
- Upper EUS
- Lower EUS
- EUS Guided Fine-needle Aspiration
- Others
Endoscopy Ultrasound Market, by End-user
- Hospitals
- Specialty Clinics
- Ambulatory Surgery Centers
- Diagnostic Centers
Endoscopy Ultrasound Market, by Geography
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- U.K.
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Japan
- China
- India
- Australia & New Zealand
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- South Africa
- GCC Region
- Israel
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Research Methodology of Endoscopy Ultrasound Market Report
The global Endoscopy Ultrasound market study covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to calculate and authenticate the market size of the Endoscopy Ultrasound market, and predict the scenario of various sub-markets in the overall market. Primary and secondary research has been thoroughly performed to analyze the prominent players and their market share in the Endoscopy Ultrasound market. Further, all the numbers, segmentation, and shares have been gathered using authentic primary and secondary sources.
