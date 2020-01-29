Dimethyl Carbonate Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2017 – 2025

Indepth Study of this Dimethyl Carbonate Market

TMRR, in its recently published Market research report, supplies an understanding of the many different facets of the market that is Dimethyl Carbonate . This market’s all-purpose evaluation throws light and depicts the data. Even the demand-side and supply-side trends are monitored to give a crystal clear picture of the industry scenario.

As per the research, the Dimethyl Carbonate market is anticipated to Attain a value of ~US$XX at the end of 20-19 and grow at a CAGR of ~XX% throughout the forecast period (2019-2029). The different parameters that are likely to cultivate the growth of the market while within the decade are discussed within the analysis.

Which Company is predicted to control the market in terms of market share? How have evolving administration and regulatory policies affected the increase of this Dimethyl Carbonate ? Which Application of the Dimethyl Carbonate is forecast to create the revenue? At present, Which would be the observable trends in the market that is Dimethyl Carbonate s? How Are market players adjusting into the prices of raw materials that are essential?

Crucial Data included in the Dimethyl Carbonate market report:

The Political and economic prognosis in different regions as well as the influence on the Dimethyl Carbonate economy

Development Prospect of market players at the developing markets

Current And future prospects of various sections of the Dimethyl Carbonate economy

Y-o-Y Growth projection of those different regional markets

Impact Of those many regulatory policies on the Dimethyl Carbonate market in various regions

Market Segments Covered from the Dimethyl Carbonate Market

The growth capacity Promote value of each of sub-segments and those segments is included in the report.

Key Trends

Sectors such as optical media, automotive, electronics, lighting, glazing, appliances, and medical have been exhibiting growing demand for dimethyl carbonate. Large scale construction activities increase the demand for paints and coatings that use dimethyl carbonate due to its exceptional solubility and cost-efficiency. As this product is a VOC-exempt solvent, the paints and coatings industry widely uses it as a carrier solvent.

On the other hand, tedious procedures for obtaining licenses might pose a threat to the growth of the market. Nevertheless, the high efficiency, advantageous properties, and technological advancement in the area of dimethyl carbonate is likely to bring forth substantial growth opportunities. Dimethyl carbonate can be viewed as an ideal alternative for ethanol, as it possesses lower toxicity, lower vapor pressure, and higher boiling point.

Global Dimethyl Carbonate Market: Market Potential

One of the major developments in the global dimethyl carbonate market is the collaboration of AkzoNobel with research institutes in 2015 to produce dimethyl carbonate through a catalyst, using carbon dioxide.

The expanding market for lithium-ion batteries worldwide is likely to present opportunities potential for growth. The growth in global battery market will lend a hand to the expansion of the global dimethyl carbonate market, as advanced batteries are deployed in smartphones, tablets, laptops, electric cars, and even planes. CATL, a leading company producing batteries, aims at extending its output to emerge as the largest producer in the U.S., leaving behind the joint production of Panasonic and Tesla Motors by the end of 2017.

The polycarbonate industry will also contribute towards the growth of the market. China-based Luxi Chemical, a leading company manufacturing polycarbonates, announced in December 2016 that it is planning to build two new production lines.

Global Dimethyl Carbonate Market: Regional Outlook

Based on geography, the global market for dimethyl carbonate can be segmented into Asia pacific, North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. North America, with the U.S. at the lead, appears to be dominating the regional milieu. The growth of this region can be attributed to the upgrading of public infrastructure coupled with government initiatives.

Asia Pacific has emerged as a regional market with great potential. The rising scope through applications in paints and coatings, automotive and electronics is expected to help the market achieve new heights. Moreover, the dimethyl carbonate markets in regions of Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa are slated for considerable growth.

Global Dimethyl Carbonate Market: Competitive Analysis

Some of the major companies operating in the global dimethyl carbonate market are HaiKe Chemical Group, BASF SE, Sigma-Aldrich, AkzoNobel, UBE Industries Limited, Tangshan Chaoyang Chemical, Alfa Aesar, Dongying City Longxing, EMD Millipore Corporation, Shandong Shida Shenghua Chemical Group Co., Ltd., and UBE Industries. Expansion of manufacturing capacities, development of a strong product portfolio, and catering to the unfulfilled needs of various regions are some of the chief concerns of numerous market players.

