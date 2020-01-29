Digital Isolator Market – Monitoring Growth Opportunities 2026

A thorough study of the competitive landscape of the global Digital Isolator Market has been given, presenting insights into the company profiles, financial status, recent developments, mergers and acquisitions, and the SWOT analysis. This research report will give a clear idea to readers about the overall market scenario to further decide on this market projects.

Market: Dynamics

The world digital isolator market is envisioned to testify the growth of a latest trend which marks a rising usage in higher altitude applications. Digital isolators require advanced technology to appropriately function in high-moisture and polluted environments and of course, high altitudes. The growth of the market could be significantly uplifted with the growing acceptance of advantages offered by technologies such as capacitive digital isolator. The highly competitive nature of the market could boost revenue shares as companies look to execute newer strategies and expand their product portfolio.

Global Digital Isolator Market: Segmentation

The international digital isolator market is anticipated to be segregated according to four categories, i.e. isolation, data rate, channel, and vertical. On the basis of isolation, the market could include giant magnetoresistive as a larger segment. In 2017, this segment accounted for a US$430.5 mn of the total revenue of the market. During the forecast period 2017-2022, it could expand at a 7.1% CAGR. Capacitive coupling and magnetic coupling could be the other two types of isolation.

By data rate, the international digital isolator market is prognosticated to be classified into less than 25 mbps, 25 mbps to 75 mbps, and more than 75 mbps. As per the segmentation by channel, there could be important segments such as 2 channel, 4 channel, 6 channel, 8 channel, and others. By vertical, the market could create prospects via segments such as industrial, healthcare, automotive, telecommunication, aerospace and defense, energy and power, and other verticals.

According to regional segmentation, the international digital isolator market is predicted to witness the dominance of Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ) expected to exhibit all through the course of the forecast period. It could rise a 6.4% CAGR. As is with most markets, the Middle East and Africa (MEA) and Japan are projected to showcase a sluggish growth in the coming years. However, North America and Europe could balance the market growth with their attractive share. The market is also forecast to be contributed by Latin America.

Global Digital Isolator Market: Competition

The worldwide digital isolator market is foretold to resound leading industry names such as National Instruments, Murata Manufacturing, NXP Semiconductors, Maxim Integrated, ROHM Semiconductor, Broadcom Limited, Silicon Labs, Infineon Technologies, Analog Devices, and Texas Instruments.

