Diagnostic Shipper Market Projected to Grow at an Impressive CAGR Of XX% Between 2018 – 2028

Key players operating in the diagnostic shipper market are focusing on research and development activities to provide new packaging formats. The triple packaging enabled diagnostic shippers are trending in the global diagnostic shipper market owing to the high durability. The triple packaging is combination of primary and secondary packaging which protects the content from leakage in transportation.

United States is anticipated to dominate the global diagnostic shipper market

The diagnostic shippers demand is expected to boost in North America market owing to the growing research and development of the in-vitro diagnostics. The fluctuating regulations for packaging of diagnostics shippers in the United States and different European countries are playing key roles for the growth in diagnostic shipper market. The United States is expected to be the largest exporter of diagnostic shippers for Latin America and the Asia Pacific. China and India are anticipated to be the emerging markets for diagnostic shippers due to the rapidly expanding laboratories and diagnostic research centers. The market key players of diagnostic shipper has opportunity start their operations in Asia Pacific and Eastern Europe due to increased demand.

Global Diagnostic Shipper Market: Segmentation

The global diagnostic shipper market is segmented on the basis of material, and end-users as follows:

On the basis of material, the global diagnostic shipper market has been segmented into:

Polypropylene (PP)

Expanded Polystyrene (EPS)

Others

On the basis of end-user, the global diagnostic shipper market has been segmented into:

Laboratories

Scientific research centers

Hospitals

Pharmaceutical companies

Global Diagnostic Shipper Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global diagnostic shipper market are as follows:

InfeKta Packaging International

Saf-T-Pak Inc.

Polar Tech Industries, Inc.

Sonoco Products Company

Com-Pac International

Pelican BioThermal LLC

The diagnostic shipper market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The diagnostic shipper market report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators and governing factors along with diagnostic shipper market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on diagnostic shipper market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights:

A detailed overview of parent market

Changing diagnostic shipper market dynamics in the industry

In-depth diagnostic shipper market segmentation

Historical, current, and projected market size regarding volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies for key players and products offered

Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective on diagnostic shipper market performance

Must-have information for diagnostic shipper market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

The global diagnostic shipper market has been divided into seven regions –

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ)

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Japan

NOTE – All statements of fact, opinion, or analysis expressed in reports are those of the respective analysts. They do not necessarily reflect formal positions or views of Future Market Insights.

